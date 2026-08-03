Miranda Family Casting Fellowship Now Accepting Applications for Third Cohort of Paid Fellows

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The Telsey Office, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund, is now accepting applications for the third cohort of The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship. Applications are being accepted now through Friday, September 4 at 12pm EST.

The fellowship, designed in 2021, is a two-year, full-time, salaried position, financially supported by both The Telsey Office and the Miranda Family Fund. The fellowship was created in an effort to provide professional development and training opportunities for emerging artists from historically underrepresented communities1 and/or those who lack access to traditional entry points2 to building a career in casting. Over the course of two years, the fellows will take a deep dive into learning the craft of casting across musicals, plays, television, film, and commercials, while working intensively with casting directors, associates, and assistants.

In addition to the training The Telsey Office will provide, the casting fellows will join the larger network of Miranda Family Fellows to receive ongoing professional development, peer networking, mentorship, and coaching with industry leaders. This training will allow the fellows to identify and explore their specific areas of interest within casting while receiving targeted, practical career preparation. Fellows will be expected to participate in quarterly workshops alongside other Miranda Family Fellows in their first year, followed by monthly 1-1 coaching sessions in their second year.

The fellows will be fully immersed on projects, and experiences will include interaction with creative teams, talent agencies, inclusion in project correspondence, creating audition schedules, preparing audition materials, and being a participant in the casting room. The fellows will be guided by inter-departmental mentorship through the program and beyond.

For background, two (of three) of the most recent class of fellows have gone on to casting assistant work in tv and film on Gilded Age, Discretion, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, among others, and the third is now an assistant in NYC in musicals and plays at The Telsey Office. Additional past fellows have gone on to work as a tv and film casting assistant in LA and in casting at Universal Studios in Florida. The on-camera focused fellows have all gone on to become members of Teamsters Local 817 and 399.

The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship is looking for a team player with an interest in casting who aligns with its core values of collaboration, artistry, heart, accountability, and advocacy. No formal experience is required.

Training and responsibilities will include:

Full immersion in projects across all departments, including interaction with creative teams, talent agencies, inclusion in project correspondence, creating audition schedules, preparing audition materials, and being a participant in the casting room.

Learning to operate on-camera audition equipment and video editing.

Proficiency with casting software programs.

One-on-one, inter-departmental mentorship to guide the fellows through the fellowship experience and beyond.

Education regarding union compliance in casting (AEA, SAG-AFTRA, etc).

Standard office administration.

Flexible start date in January/February 2027, reporting full-time to a New York-based office. Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:30am – 6pm. Occasionally hours will shift earlier or later to accommodate for early morning and early evening work. Applications are being accepted now through Friday, September 4 at 12pm EST. To apply, please visit: https://forms.gle/Le9UpUREFvNvwdao8. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis.







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