WOMEN IN FILM, LOS ANGELES Celebrated 2022 Women Oscar Nominees







Last night, Women In Film, Los Angeles (WIF, LA) kicked off OscarÂ® weekend with its highly-anticipated cocktail party presented by sponsors Max Mara, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Heineken, with additional support from Major Partners IMDbPro and Tequila Don Julio. The party honored all 60 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy AwardÂ® this year. Since 2008, the annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women. Co-hosted by OscarÂ®-winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman and OscarÂ®-winning artist H.E.R., the event was held at Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood.

Nominated attendees included Jane Campion (Best Director/Best Picture, The Power of the Dog), Germaine Franco (Best Original Score, Encanto), SiÃ¢n Heder (Best Adapted Screenplay, CODA), Kristie Macosko Krieger (Best Picture, West Side Story), Sara Murphy (Best Picture, Licorice Pizza), Tamar Thomas (Best Picture, Belfast), Diane Warren (Best Original Song, Four Good Days), Ari Wegner (Best Cinematography, The Power of the Dog), and more.

Additional attendees included Amy Baer (WIF, LA Board President), Garcelle Beauvais (Actor), Lake Bell (Actor, Director), Daniel Durant (CODA), Kate Flannery (Actor), Amy Forsyth (CODA), Nisha Ganatra (Director), Jessica Henwick (Actor), 2022 OscarÂ® nominee Troy Kotsur (CODA), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Academy AwardÂ® winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Academy AwardÂ® nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Nasim Pedrad (Actor), June Diane Raphael (Actor), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez (Actor), Kirsten Schaffer (WIF CEO), Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), Charlotte Tilbury, MBE, and more.

About WIF

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. We support women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. We work to change culture through our distinguished pipeline programs; we advocate for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and we build a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals, and more information can be found on our website: wif.org. Follow WIF on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Photo Credits: Getty Images for Women In Film