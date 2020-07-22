WME and Endeavor Content Outline Relief Initiatives for Assistants and Coordinators

The company is raising minimum wage, providing student loan relief, and more.

WME and Endeavor Content have outlined relief initiatives for Assistants and Coordinators, Deadline reports.

WME and Endeavor Content is raising pay for new hires and current Assistants. The starting minimum hourly rate for Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville Assistants will increase from to $15/hour to $18/hour, and employees will receive a $2/hour increase to $20/hour rate on the first anniversary of their hire date.

Current Assistants' minimum hourly rate is being raised to $18/hour, and they will also receive an additional $2/hour increase to $20/hour on August 2021.

All Assistants will be allowed to submit up to 10 hours of overtime a week without supervisor pre-approval and all Assistants will be eligible for discretionary bonuses.

WME and Endeavor Content will also provide all Assistants a medical benefits option, which will covers the full monthly medical premium for the first two years of their employment. Additionally, Assistants and Coordinators will be eligible for student loan relief of $1,000, after their first year with the company, with an additional $2,000 after the second year.

Employees will also receive a technology stipend, with employees being eligible to receive $50 per month toward their personal cell phone expenses.

The final change is that assistant names will now appear in their e-mail fields.

Read more on Deadline.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You