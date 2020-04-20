VIDEO: The American Theatre Wing's Network for Emerging Leaders Releases First Virtual Webinar

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The American Theatre Wing's Network for Emerging Leaders (formerly known as the Theatre Intern Network) just released its first virtual webinar: In the Zoom Where it Happens: A Conversation on Theatrical Work in a Digital Moment.

You can watch the webinar, in its entirety below!

The panel discussion is part of the Wing's National COVID-19 Response Effort, which includes brand new, rapid funding mechanisms to help support and sustain the theatre community at both the local and national level, as well as a series of new, online educational offerings to continue its mission of enriching and empowering students and emerging leaders.

Moderated by American Theatre Wing Programs Associates Melissa Cabaero and Alicia Vnencak, the panel includes director Kimille Howard, artist James Crichton, producer & theatre administrator Jen Sandler, artist Janelle McDermoth, and American Theatre Magazine Senior Editor Allison Considine.

The Network provides emerging and developing theatre professionals advanced education, networking opportunities, and tools for career advancement within a supportive creative community. The program connects students, interns, and young professionals to senior players, theatre companies, and prestigious organizations in New York, and beyond.

For more information about the program, including membership information, a schedule upcoming webinars, and more, please visit https://americantheatrewing.org/program/thenetwork/.







