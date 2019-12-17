U.S. Congress Endorses #RightToBearArts, Announcing Funding Increase for National Endowment for the Arts

Today, Congress announced the largest yearly funding increase for the National Endowment for the Arts in recent years. The spending agreement released earlier today includes an increase of more than $7 million in funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

"Today's announcement is a victory for all Americans who believe in the #RightToBearArts. The Creative Coalition's priority is to promote the need for more resources to support the National Endowment for the Arts, and to increase access to the arts for all Americans," said Robin Bronk, CEO of The Creative Coalition. "We thank Congress for beginning to restore funding for the National Endowment for the Arts to the level where it was over a decade ago."

Tim Daly, Actor and President of The Creative Coalition, added, "We applaud Congress for recognizing the importance of arts in America. Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts strengthen the creative capacity of our communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation. The arts are the lifeblood of our society, and we are especially grateful for the impact these increased dollars will have on small organizations and rural America."

The Interior Appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2020 provides $162.25 million for the National Endowment for the Arts through September 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $7.25 million. Since 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts has been bringing the arts to underserved communities where opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, economics, or disability. The organization is the only funder of the arts in America, public or private, that supports the arts in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The House and Senate are expected to pass the bill this week. President Trump has indicated he intends to sign the legislation before current funding for the federal government expires at midnight on Friday.

The Creative Coalition (www.TheCreativeCoalition.org) is the premier nonprofit, 501(c)(3) nonpartisan social and public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. Founded in 1989, by Christopher Reeve, Alec Baldwin, Susan Sarandon, and other prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. The Creative Coalition uses the power and platform of the arts and entertainment communities in award-winning public service and advocacy campaigns. The Creative Coalition leads the #RightToBearArts™ campaign to raise public awareness about and encourage civic activism in supporting funding for the arts and arts education. Actor Tim Daly serves as The Creative Coalition's president. Additional information about The Creative Coalition can be found by following @TheCreativeC on Twitter and thecreativecoalition on Instagram.







