Tom Smedes Productions Names Heather Shields to Partner

The company also revealed plans for Clearview Theatricals, a branch of the company that will focus primarily on general management and executive producing.

Feb. 21, 2023  


Broadway producing office Tom Smedes Productions has announced a company restructure promoting longtime producer and general manager Heather Shields to Partner.

Additionally, Tom Smedes Productions revealed plans for Clearview Theatricals, a branch of the company that will focus primarily on general management and executive producing, which includes a specialization in immersive and experiential productions.

Founded by Tom Smedes in 2006, Tom Smedes Productions (TSP) has produced award-winning, emotionally-driven theater, often aligned with nonprofit charitable partners.

Recent productions include the five-time Tony Award-winning play A Christmas Carol, The Prom, Bandstand, Farinelli and the King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, The Visit, Pippin (Tony Award), It's Only a Play, Peter and the Starcatcher, [title of show], Next Fall, Mothers and Sons, and Matilda.

Current and upcoming projects on TSP's roster include a new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's "The JAWS Log," Bruce (in development), Cabaret (London), A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and BATSU!

"This announcement is the codification of what our work partnership has looked like for many years," says Tom Smedes. "I am thrilled to have found a partner who has the same artistic vision and believes in the power of the theatrical experience to make a difference in the world and people's lives."

"In terms of granting opportunity, goodwill, and generosity, Tom Smedes is one of the brightest lights on Broadway," said Heather Shields. "I am honored by the faith he has placed in our partnership and look forward to continuing our mission of producing the kind of work that touches the heart and moves the soul."

In addition to her work with TSP and Clearview, Heather is a co-founder of The Business of Broadway, an educational effort dedicated to democratizing knowledge about the business through collaboration and communication. She is an adjunct professor for BerkleeNYC and frequent guest lecturer at NYU, Syracuse U, and her alma maters of Columbia University and University of Richmond. She is also a partner in the comedy/improv force Face Off Unlimited.

For more information about Tom Smedes Productions please visit tomsmedes.com.





ARTHOUSE, a full-service digital agency, announced today the addition of Aaliytha Stevens as Chief Strategy Officer. This key hire to ARTHOUSE's executive team reinforces their commitment to lead holistically with experience in an effort to rebuild the industry as a whole, working closely with their clients, media & marketing partners and industry agencies to bring back audiences and welcome new ones to the magic of live entertainment. 
Earlier this month, the Box Office of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center became tied up in a cyber attack - not unlike the attack that tied up the Met’s box office for weeks - offering everyone a reminder that cyber security vulnerabilities should be examined by institutions of all shapes and sizes.
Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.

February 17, 2023

February 16, 2023

February 16, 2023

The Legacy Playwrights Initiative has named Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott the recipients of the 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards. 
February 16, 2023

 Kristina Wong has signed with CAA in all areas. Her latest production, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, is currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through March 12.
February 16, 2023

 The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) will present its annual Theatre Women Awards on March 27th from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Green Fig Restaurant, Yotel Hotel, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036.
