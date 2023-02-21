Tom Smedes Productions Names Heather Shields to Partner







Broadway producing office Tom Smedes Productions has announced a company restructure promoting longtime producer and general manager Heather Shields to Partner.

Additionally, Tom Smedes Productions revealed plans for Clearview Theatricals, a branch of the company that will focus primarily on general management and executive producing, which includes a specialization in immersive and experiential productions.

Founded by Tom Smedes in 2006, Tom Smedes Productions (TSP) has produced award-winning, emotionally-driven theater, often aligned with nonprofit charitable partners.

Recent productions include the five-time Tony Award-winning play A Christmas Carol, The Prom, Bandstand, Farinelli and the King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, The Visit, Pippin (Tony Award), It's Only a Play, Peter and the Starcatcher, [title of show], Next Fall, Mothers and Sons, and Matilda.

Current and upcoming projects on TSP's roster include a new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's "The JAWS Log," Bruce (in development), Cabaret (London), A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and BATSU!

"This announcement is the codification of what our work partnership has looked like for many years," says Tom Smedes. "I am thrilled to have found a partner who has the same artistic vision and believes in the power of the theatrical experience to make a difference in the world and people's lives."

"In terms of granting opportunity, goodwill, and generosity, Tom Smedes is one of the brightest lights on Broadway," said Heather Shields. "I am honored by the faith he has placed in our partnership and look forward to continuing our mission of producing the kind of work that touches the heart and moves the soul."

In addition to her work with TSP and Clearview, Heather is a co-founder of The Business of Broadway, an educational effort dedicated to democratizing knowledge about the business through collaboration and communication. She is an adjunct professor for BerkleeNYC and frequent guest lecturer at NYU, Syracuse U, and her alma maters of Columbia University and University of Richmond. She is also a partner in the comedy/improv force Face Off Unlimited.

For more information about Tom Smedes Productions please visit tomsmedes.com.