This Week's 4Wall Roundtable Features Lighting Programmers

Guests Ann DiNardo-Smith, Alex Fogel, Jason Marin, and Felix Peralta join hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

Mar. 5, 2021  


Episode 36 of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable welcomes lighting programmers from Broadway, Film, TV, Concert Touring and Events. This week's discussion will include how the programmers got their start, their influences, their process, the variety of jobs they do, and what a day in the life looks like. Guests Ann DiNardo-Smith, Alex Fogel, Jason Marin, and Felix Peralta join hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

Also this week on the 4Wall Roundtable is the premier episode of LIGHT HUMOR, a series of animated shorts that take a humorous look at the world of lighting.

Episode 36 will be available to stream on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.

Sunday Roundtable Guests for March 7, 2021:

  • Ann DiNardo-Smith - Theatre, Film, TV
  • Alex Fogel - Broadway
  • Jason Marin - Theatre, Events, TV
  • Felix Peralta - TV, Concert Touring


4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here or by clicking the links below.

The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.


