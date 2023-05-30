Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Virtual Fundraiser TRUSPEAK... HEAR OUR VOICES!

Click Here for More on Virtual Events







Theater Resources Unlimited will present a virtual evening of awareness featuring five short new plays that speak to social issues that affect us all. And a VIP virtual after-party where you can meet the creative teams!

TRUSPEAK ... HEAR OUR VOICES!

a virtual evening of awareness

to raise money for Theater Resources Unlimited.

And a celebration of 30 years of service to the theater community!

Sunday June 4th, 5-7pm eastern

Presented with generous sponsorship from Patrick Blake of RHYMES OVER BEATS, Merrie L. Davis of NEXT ACT 2 FOLLOW, R.K. Greene and THE STORYLINE PROJECT, Linda B. Rubin Productions, Judith Manocherian, WRITE ACT REPERTORY and WOMEN MAKE MOVIES.

An evening to raise awareness of current social issues, as well as awareness of the work TRU has been doing for the theater community for over 30 years. Featuring 5 new plays filmed for virtual performance plus special appearances by Brenda Braxton, Merrie L. Davis, Joanna Gleason, R.K.Greene, Jim Kierstead, Austin Pendleton and Tonya Pinkins. And a VIRTUAL AFTER-PARTY hosted by Write Act Repertory, your chance to meet and chat with our actors, writers, directors, producers and tech pros. Each play has its own breakout room you can visit! It's fun!

THE PLAYS:

SOCIALLY DISTANT by Phil Darg

directed by Epiphany Samuels, produced by Cady Huffman

associate producer Epiphany Samuels

director of photography Caleb Morgan, film editor Samuel Kassover

with Alex Boniello, Ali Ewoldt

GUELLEN, KANSAS by Alex Goldberg

directed by Jordan Richards, produced by Amy Drake

associate producers Bones Rodriguez & Lara Valpey Rodriguez

director of photography Laela Kilbourn

with Hallie Bond, Chuck Cooper, Cady Huffman, Blake Lafita

DITMAS by Glenn Alterman

directed by Ben Rauch, produced by Carolyn M. Brown

director of photography & film editor Joshua Santora

with Noah Mariano, Samantha Simone

(Shot on location at the Tamborim Bar and Grill in Jersey City)

REPRIEVE by Lee Roscoe

directed by Miriam Eusebio, produced by Nicolette Blount

director of photography Matthew Kohn, film editor Ernie Ernstrom

with Emperor Kaioyus, Damiah Nolasco,

John Scott Richardson, Jana Robbins

MISSUS DOBBS, AMERICAN by Kate Katcher

directed by Misti B. Wills, produced by Cady Huffman

director of photography & film editor Carley Santori

with D'Ambrose Boyd, Rosemary Howard, Haley Swindal

Basic show-only tickets $55

VIP tickets with after-party start at $90

executive producer Bob Ost

founding producer and tech supervisor IBen Cenholt/Rune Films

consulting producer Janel C. Scarborough

video designers Jay Chacon, Tracy Swedlow

event graphics designed by Gary Hughes

program design Rob Hofmann, Andrea McDonald

production assistant Owen Cahill

Special thanks to Jamibeth Margolis Casting and Robin Carus Casting.





