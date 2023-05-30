Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Virtual Fundraiser TRUSPEAK... HEAR OUR VOICES!

Join a VIP virtual after-party where you can meet the creative teams!
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a virtual evening of awareness featuring five short new plays that speak to social issues that affect us all. And a VIP virtual after-party where you can meet the creative teams!
TRUSPEAK ... HEAR OUR VOICES!
a virtual evening of awareness
to raise money for Theater Resources Unlimited.
And a celebration of 30 years of service to the theater community!
Sunday June 4th, 5-7pm eastern
Click Here for tickets - Tickets are $55 for non-members, $30 for members.
Use friends and family code 'TRUSpeak-FF' for 20% off!
Presented with generous sponsorship from Patrick Blake of RHYMES OVER BEATS, Merrie L. Davis of NEXT ACT 2 FOLLOW, R.K. Greene and THE STORYLINE PROJECT, Linda B. Rubin Productions, Judith Manocherian, WRITE ACT REPERTORY and WOMEN MAKE MOVIES.
An evening to raise awareness of current social issues, as well as awareness of the work TRU has been doing for the theater community for over 30 years. Featuring 5 new plays filmed for virtual performance plus special appearances by Brenda Braxton, Merrie L. Davis, Joanna Gleason, R.K.Greene, Jim Kierstead, Austin Pendleton and Tonya Pinkins. And a VIRTUAL AFTER-PARTY hosted by Write Act Repertory, your chance to meet and chat with our actors, writers, directors, producers and tech pros. Each play has its own breakout room you can visit! It's fun!
THE PLAYS:
directed by Epiphany Samuels, produced by Cady Huffman
associate producer Epiphany Samuels
director of photography Caleb Morgan, film editor Samuel Kassover
with Alex Boniello, Ali Ewoldt
directed by Jordan Richards, produced by Amy Drake
associate producers Bones Rodriguez & Lara Valpey Rodriguez
director of photography Laela Kilbourn
with Hallie Bond, Chuck Cooper, Cady Huffman, Blake Lafita
directed by Ben Rauch, produced by Carolyn M. Brown
director of photography & film editor Joshua Santora
with Noah Mariano, Samantha Simone
(Shot on location at the Tamborim Bar and Grill in Jersey City)
directed by Miriam Eusebio, produced by Nicolette Blount
director of photography Matthew Kohn, film editor Ernie Ernstrom
with Emperor Kaioyus, Damiah Nolasco,
John Scott Richardson, Jana Robbins
directed by Misti B. Wills, produced by Cady Huffman
director of photography & film editor Carley Santori
with D'Ambrose Boyd, Rosemary Howard, Haley Swindal
Basic show-only tickets $55
VIP tickets with after-party start at $90
Use friends and family code 'TRUSpeak-FF' for 20% off
Click Here FOR TICKETS
CLICK HERE to make a 30th Anniversary donation to TRU
executive producer Bob Ost
founding producer and tech supervisor IBen Cenholt/Rune Films
consulting producer Janel C. Scarborough
video designers Jay Chacon, Tracy Swedlow
event graphics designed by Gary Hughes
program design Rob Hofmann, Andrea McDonald
production assistant Owen Cahill
Special thanks to Jamibeth Margolis Casting and Robin Carus Casting.
