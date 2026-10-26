Theater Resources Unlimited to Present AI Workshop for Theater Artists

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present Putting AI in Its Proper Place: What to Automate, What to Keep Human on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 6PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at https://truonline.org/events/putting-ai-in-its-proper-place/.

Join for the next in our new workshop series, WEBsday Webinars, 90-minute workshops on Wednesday evenings, tackling hot topics of interest to theater people: music licensing, how to make a pitch deck, financial planning, and responsible use of AI.

Tamra Pica, Founder of Script and Signal LLC and Digital Event Producer/Technical Director for TRU, presents a practical workshop for artists who want more time for the work that matters. Drawing on the system she built to produce TRU's events, where AI now handles the collating, formatting, and scheduling that used to eat up her week, Tamra shows how to hand off administrative tasks so you can spend your energy on creative work. This is not about letting AI make your art. It is about clearing the clutter so you have room to make it yourself and do it on a budget that works for artists.

The workshop will focus on:

How to identify the repetitive tasks in your week that are taking time from your creative work

Which tasks are good candidates to hand off, and which should stay in human hands

A plain-language overview of today's major AI tools (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and others) and what each does well

Going beyond the chat box: how AI can build simple tools and scripts that do the work for you, even if you've never written code

What you actually get on a $20/month plan, and why you probably don't need more

How these tools "think" and remember, and the habits that keep you from running out of usage or wasting money

How to set up reusable instructions so you aren't starting from scratch every time

Real examples from producing live events: what was automated, what stayed human, and what the freed-up time made possible

Protecting your work and your data: what to share, what not to share, and settings worth checking

How to get started with one small task this week and build from there

﻿Individual workshop - Members $25, Non-Members $40

Upcoming webinars in the series will feature:

Financial Planning for Retirement with Bailie Slevin, December 9, 2026

​​​​​​​Why You Need a Pitch Deck with Cody Lassen, January 13, 2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Theater Resources Unlimited Recent Articles Bob Ost Transitions to Founder Emeritus at Theater Resources Unlimited







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