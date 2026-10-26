Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present AI Workshop for Theater Artists
The event will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present Putting AI in Its Proper Place: What to Automate, What to Keep Human on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 6PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at https://truonline.org/events/putting-ai-in-its-proper-place/.
Join for the next in our new workshop series, WEBsday Webinars, 90-minute workshops on Wednesday evenings, tackling hot topics of interest to theater people: music licensing, how to make a pitch deck, financial planning, and responsible use of AI.
Tamra Pica, Founder of Script and Signal LLC and Digital Event Producer/Technical Director for TRU, presents a practical workshop for artists who want more time for the work that matters. Drawing on the system she built to produce TRU's events, where AI now handles the collating, formatting, and scheduling that used to eat up her week, Tamra shows how to hand off administrative tasks so you can spend your energy on creative work. This is not about letting AI make your art. It is about clearing the clutter so you have room to make it yourself and do it on a budget that works for artists.
The workshop will focus on:
- How to identify the repetitive tasks in your week that are taking time from your creative work
- Which tasks are good candidates to hand off, and which should stay in human hands
- A plain-language overview of today's major AI tools (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and others) and what each does well
- Going beyond the chat box: how AI can build simple tools and scripts that do the work for you, even if you've never written code
- What you actually get on a $20/month plan, and why you probably don't need more
- How these tools "think" and remember, and the habits that keep you from running out of usage or wasting money
- How to set up reusable instructions so you aren't starting from scratch every time
- Real examples from producing live events: what was automated, what stayed human, and what the freed-up time made possible
- Protecting your work and your data: what to share, what not to share, and settings worth checking
- How to get started with one small task this week and build from there
Individual workshop - Members $25, Non-Members $40
Upcoming webinars in the series will feature:
- Financial Planning for Retirement with Bailie Slevin, December 9, 2026
- Why You Need a Pitch Deck with Cody Lassen, January 13, 2027
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