Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on Multi-Hyphenate Success

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A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

10/23 - Balancing Act: The Secrets and Success of a Multi Hyphenate. In the room: Kim Sykes, actress, producer, director, painter and founder of GirlBard Media, dedicated to telling impactful stories about women and girls, exploring themes of equality, agency and social justice. We'll consider the plight of the multi hyphenate, starting with the basic challenge of time management as well as the satisfaction of having multiple outlets for self-expression. Kim will share the life choices that led to her differing endeavors, how she chooses and prioritizes her projects and how each one contributes to her artistic life. Expect a deep dive into the balance of politics and art, the passion she has for storytelling and empowering women, and how she defines success. Click here to register and receive the link.

UPCOMING:

10/30 - tba

11/6 - Pondering Producing on Both Sides of the Pond. In the room: David Shopland, writer, director, producer and artistic director of Fake Escape since 2013, a UK based company that has brought shows to the Edinburgh Fringe for ten seasons, as well as guiding UK Tours, London runs, and the transfer of Saving Britney to Manhattan's SoHo Playhouse in July 2021. David also has on his platter some recent international work in development, including 2 immersive future projects. And now he's moving ahead with the ominously titled Slasher!, his first foray into commercial producing. (Will it slay the critics?) Among other things we'll talk about comparative costs in New York versus London, subsidized vs commercial producing in the UK and how he splits his time between acting, writing, directing and producing. What gives him the most satisfaction? Click here to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with 'Zoom Me' in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/ Please visit us and consider joining our 39,000 subscribers.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

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