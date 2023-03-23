Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Resources Unlimited Presents TRU Community Gather via Zoom, 'The Journey from Actress to Producer: A How-to Guide'

The event takes place on March 24.

Mar. 23, 2023  


A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 3/24 - The Journey from Actress to Producer: A How-to Guide. In the room: Stephanie Rosenberg, Tony Award-Winning producer (Moulin Rouge!, Anastasia, Matilda, On The Town and now Santa's Sing-A-Long); Cady Huffman (Tony winnng actress for The Producers, Tony nominee for The Will Rogers Follies, The Nance with Nathan Lane, off-Broadway Surface to Air; producer and star of the film Sunday on the Rocks); Paige Price, actress (Beauty and the Beast, Smoky Joe's Cafe, Saturday Night Fever) and producer of events, TV and theater. We all have many different talents, and sometimes we surprise ourselves with what we can do. Why do so many in our business move out of the spotlight and go behind-the-scenes? Two women talk about balancing art and business, and how acting and producing are fulfilling in different ways.





Brittney Johnson, Kristy Cates And More Join SLEEPY HOLLOW, A LEGENDARY MUSICAL Industry R Photo
Brittney Johnson, Kristy Cates And More Join SLEEPY HOLLOW, A LEGENDARY MUSICAL Industry Reading
Sleepy Hollow, A Legendary Musical will be holding a two-show, invitation-only industry reading in New York City, Monday, March 27th, 2023.
Broadways Sandy Duncan Joins DORIS DEARS GURL TALK Photo
Broadways Sandy Duncan Joins DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK
'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk,' the popular talk show hosted by beloved media celebrity and LGBTQ+ advocate Doris Dear, has announced that TV, film, and Broadway star Sandy Duncan will be joining the show.
Black Theatre Coalition Names Tom Andre Bardwell as New Program Director Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Names Tom Andre Bardwell as New Program Director
Black Theatre Coalition has announced their new Program Director Tom Andre Bardwell who will continue the work of Nik Whitcomb, previous Program Director.
Theatre Producers of Color Announces 2023 Cohorts Photo
Theatre Producers of Color Announces 2023 Cohorts
Theatre Producers of Color, the newly formed organization committed to supporting the next generation of BIPOC producers by providing access to education, training, and mentorship, announced their 2023 cohort for the third-annual education program – “Producing 101'.

