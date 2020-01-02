Theater Resources Unlimited Presents January Panel 'New Year, New Rules: The Updated Equity Agreements and Contracts'

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) presents the January Panel, New Year, New Rules: The Updated Equity Agreements and Contracts, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30pm at Polaris North Theater, 245 W. 29th Street, 4th floor, NYC. E-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com or register online at https://truonline.org/events/new-year-new-rules/.

Equity is constantly evolving in an effort to serve their members fairly, and also keep up with the realities of the business. There have been some recent new understandings that have come to light, as well as some new interpretations of existing rules, and all of it will impact the way we approach early development of new work. This panel will help us learn about the new Equity development contracts: Tier 1, 2 & 3. What do they mean? How do they replace the previous terms "Workshop," "Laboratory," and other developmental contracts? Equity is changing their rules, and every producer needs to be up to speed on what the new rules are.



Panelists to include general manager Evan Bernardin of Evan Bernardin Productions (National Tours of Million Dollar Quartet, Charlie Brown Christmas Live; Off Broadway Afterglow, Must, Diaspora, Counting Sheep); TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata, director, producer (My Life Is a Musical, The Assignment, My Father's Daughter), Martin Platt of Perry Street Theatricals (Dames at Sea on Broadway, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike; off-Broadway: Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, Sense & Sensibility, Georgie, an oak tree, In the Continuum; Lend Me a Tenor the musical in London); plus a representative from Equity.



Doors open at 7:00pm for networking and refreshments, roundtable introductions of everyone in the room will start at 7:30pm - come prepared with your best half-minute summary of who you are, and what you need. Free for TRU members; $13.00 for non-members ($16 at the door). Please reserve online at https://truonline.org/events/new-year-new-rules/, call at least a day in advance (or much sooner) for reservations: 833-506-5550, or email TRUStaff1@gmail.com.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.



For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You