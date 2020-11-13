Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gatherings via Zoom

Virtual events will take place Fridays, November 13, 20, 27, and December 4 and 11, 2020 at 4:30pm.







Theater Resources Unlimited hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings into November, with others to be announced. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Preparing for the Return of Live Theater.

Friday, November 13 at 4:30pm

In the room: Fred Basch theater architect, and Valerie D. Simmons, Senior Director, Facility Operations at the Public Theater. We will talk about upgraded ventilation and other COVID-necessary improvements for safer theater and accessory spaces, as well as low tech solutions for existing rehearsal spaces that could be used this winter. Plus the use of alternate performance spaces: lobbies, convention halls, empty retail spaces, outdoor dining locations, pedestrian plazas and closing streets for performances; as well as The Public Theater's pivot and plans for adapting to the new safety measures required for reopening. Click here to reserve and receive the Zoom link.

Hey, Maybe You Could Use a Real Designer for Your Virtual Production!

Friday, November 20 at 4:30pm

In the room: costume designer Jessa-Raye Court, production/set/event designer

Orli Nativ and lighting designer Zach Pizza will offer insights into how they have pivoted their way of working to be helpful during these days of isolated virtual performance. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Making Lemonade: How Alternative Spaces Are Maintaining Live Performance During the Shutdown.

Friday, November 27 at 4:30pm

In the room: Anita Durst, artistic director of chashama, a New York wonder since 1995, supporting artists by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate into space to create and present, as well as to provide free art classes for under-resourced communities. Learn about Anita's Alley and other initiatives that enable live performance in all five boroughs. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

The Regional Perspective, 3: Pivoting to Virtual, and Greater Inclusion.

Friday, December 4 at 4:30pm

In the room: Jason Loewith, artistic director of the Olney Theatre Center in Olney Maryland. Finding an innovative approach to virtual presentation: how they adapted their planned production of The Humans to a new medium. And making room for more diverse voices with virtual social justice arts festivals: Just Arts: A Celebration of Art & Activism, and the upcoming Signal Boost.

Real Services and Support for Your Virtual Performance: Platform, Editing, More.

Friday December 11 at 4:30pm

In the room: Daniel Abrahamson of Stream Stage, which offers a free platform suitable for a mix of live and recorded content, as well as help designing and implementing your broadcast; and Iben Cenholt, audio and video editor at

RuneFilms, a full service production and editing resource. Conversation will include virtual collaboration tools that offer low latency for effective musical presentation, plus video capture/editing options, audio editing and more.

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.







