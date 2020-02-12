TheFrontOffice Announces Current Projects in Development

Founded in 2019, Wendy C. Goldberg's TheFrontOffice is an entertainment development company that specializes in cross over content from live theater to new media.

Fueled by the intersection of Goldberg's 20 years in the theater and her experiences as a Performance Director for Rockstar Games world wide phenomenon, Red Dead Redemption 2, TheFrontOffice develops content and stories for our times.

Current Projects In Active Development Include:

ON THE RISE, a docu-series about the world of elite junior tennis, in partnership with LeBron James's digital company UNINTERRUPTED and support from the United States Tennis Association

NOBODY SINGS LIKE YOU ANYMORE, book by Matt Schatz, conceived and directed by Goldberg, a commission from the Seattle Repertory Theater. A stage musical set in the Pacific Northwest in the early 90's, in partnership with BMG Music

BUILDING THE PROGRAM, with partner Steve DiUbuldo, a docu-series about the return of Jim Calhoun to coaching NCAA Basketball.

BEYOND TITLE IX, a docu-series that will trace the slow and challenging process of working toward equity in sports. This series will highlight current efforts of powerful advocates for this cause while highlighting some grave current moments that reflect the clear lack of compliance to the ruling itself, creating further divisions between men and women in the sports landscape, and thus throughout all of society.

About The Founder:

Wendy C. Goldberg: is an award-winning director and the Artistic Director for The National Playwrights Conference she also leads the National Directors Fellowship Program. Under Wendy's leadership, the O'Neill won a TONY Award for Excellence in 2010. At the O'Neill, and elsewhere, she has developed hundreds of projects for the stage. As a director she has helmed multiple productions at the most esteemed theaters in the country including Arena Stage, The Goodman, The Guthrie, Center Stage, Actors Theater of Louisville and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park where she serves as an Associate Artist. She was part of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama Jury in 2019 and has served on the Executive Board of SDC for 13 years. Before Wendy found the theater, she was a Junior Tennis player in Michigan. Wendy grew up in







