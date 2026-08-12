The York Theatre Names Marchánt Davis 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence

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The York Theatre has revealed the 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence, Marchánt Davis, a Brooklyn-based actor, writer, director, producer, and author. Named in honor of Micki Grant, the groundbreaking actor, composer, lyricist, playwright, director, and York Honorary Board Member, the Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence program supports artists from historically underrepresented communities through paid mentorship, professional development, and hands-on experience within an Off-Broadway theatre.

Davis will serve as a Directing Observer on The York Theatre's upcoming Mainstage production of Kilgallen, direct a special 50th Anniversary concert on December 10 of the landmark Broadway musical Vinnette Carroll’s Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, for which Micki wrote additional music and lyrics, work directly with York staff and artistic leadership, attend workshops on grant-writing, fundraising, and navigating theatrical unions, receive an invitation to The York's Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala.

The 2026 selection committee included Daryl Walker, representative of The Micki Grant Estate; director/choreographer Kenny Ingram; inaugural resident Dahlak Brathwaite; and York Theatre staff members Joseph Hayward, Wendy Hall, Stephanie Prugh, and Tatiana Montes.

Marchánt Davis

Marchánt Davis is a Brooklyn-based actor, writer, director, and author. As a director, his work includes 2 x 2 at the NYU Graduate Acting Program Freeplay Festival, workshop production of Your Arms Are Too Short to Box With God at The Mercury Store, Purlie at The Boston Conservatory, and audio productions for Playing On Air, including JFK Taxi, The Wayfarer's Code, and Did I Miss Anything Important? As an associate director, Davis has worked on productions and workshops at some of the nation's leading theaters: The Saviors at Atlantic Theater Company, Other at Greenwich House Theater, Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company, American Eclipsed with Tony Award-winning director Bill Rauch, and the Tectonic Theater Project Cabaret. He also served as a Directing Observer on Wedding Band at Theatre for a New Audience. Davis was a Reason to Go Places Directing Fellow at Theatre for a New Audience under Bartlett Sher and was selected as a 2023 Mercury Store Directing Lab Fellow.

As an actor, Davis appears in HBO's Peabody Award-winning film Reality and starred in the feature film The Day Shall Come. Broadway credits: Ain't No Mo', Good Night, Oscar, and The Great Society. Davis holds an MFA from the NYU Tisch Graduate Acting Program.







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