The Shubert Organization Names New Members to Artistic Circle Program







The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle Initiative is introducing the newest members of its program. The initiative seeks to aid BIPOC producers developing shows for the Off-Broadway and Broadway arenas. Last year, Shubert supported five outstanding producers who all developed an impressive range of work. This year's program will consist of three members, Alex Robertson, Amy Marie Haven and Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf. The program will last through March 2024.

About the Artistic Circle Members

Alexander E. Robertson is a New York City-based producer, actor, and creative from Buffalo, NY. He aspires to continue to bring a positive and unique perspective to the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Alexander co-founded DMQR Productions with his partners, Anant Das, Afsheen Misaghi, and Carmen A. Quiñones to produce and support theatrical ventures. Through the effort of ushering in a new wave of theatre, DMQR Productions is dedicated to fostering stories of historically excluded and underrepresented communities.

Alexander's Broadway co-producing credits include A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and The Piano Lesson (2022 Revival). His Off-Broadway credits include Kinky Boots and Fairycakes. His upcoming producing projects include The Show on the Roof with a book by Tom Ford and music and lyrics by Alex Syiek. Additionally, Alexander served as the Producing Associate for iTheatrics, working on productions such as Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, Between The Lines, and The Book Thief. He is a member of the 2022 Theatre Producers of Color cohort.

When not producing, Alexander has been seen on various stages and screens internationally. Alexander recently played the role of Simon in the 2022 award-winning indie film, Hannah Ha Ha. Some of his favorite stage roles include Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid (Disney Cruise Line), Willie Roberson in The Scottsboro Boys (Playhouse on Park), and Romeo in Newsies (New London Barn Playhouse). Alexander is a proud graduate of The Hartt School, University of Hartford. Learn more at A-Robertson.com

Amy Marie Haven

Acclaimed producer & director Amy Marie Haven (she/her) is thrilled and honored to join the Shubert Artistic Circle. In 2021 Amy Marie joined the producing team of Broadway's The Music Man after being awarded the Black Theatre Coalition's Producing Fellowship sponsored by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

Amy Marie currently serves as Creative Development Manager for global producer Michael Cassel Group (MCG). MCG Broadway credits include: Almost Famous, Into the Woods, Pretty Woman and MJ, international credits include: The Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, & Juliet and Mary Poppins.

A believer in collaborative processes and new forms, Amy Marie has developed work with American Idol's Taylor Fagins, The National's Rachel Menendez, The Magic Theatre, The Quixote Project, We Players, Cutting Ball and Four Larks. Her recent film short 'we're not strangers' is circulating through 2023 film festivals, recognized thus far as an official selection by the Toronto International Women's Film Festival. She co-founded and serves as board president for Tomorrow Youth Repertory, has held artistic leadership positions at Throckmorton Theatre, Oakland School for the Arts, and African-American Shakespeare Company, and holds international experience spanning Australia, Mexico and Honduras. amymariehaven.com. IG: @werenotstrangersseries

Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf

Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf (she/her) is an NYC-based, Asian American producer passionate about transforming the way commercial theatre is made. She founded JW Theatrical to serve artists and theatre lovers by creating innovative stories for a new era of audiences through a people-centric approach. Recent Broadway producing credits include A Doll's House, The Kite Runner, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Tony nomination). Other producing credits include The Secret Garden (Center Theatre Group) and A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet (DR2). Current developmental collaborations include Salem with Kira Stone, Immigrants' Love Stories with Penny Pun, and The Chosen One with Eli Cohen. In addition to producing, Jamie is an HR professional at LifeLabs Learning and serves on the Board of Directors of Young Artists of America. She's a proud graduate of Northwestern University. jwtheatrical.com.

For more information about the Artistic Circle and its members, visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/artistic-circle/