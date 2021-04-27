The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Continues  In May With Casting Director Kimberly Hardin







On May 1st, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by casting director Kimberly Hardin. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Ms. Hardin. Classes take place Saturday mornings at 10 AM PST via Zoom.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Kimberly Hardin is a veteran casting director whose career spans over two decades in the entertainment industry and embodies an array of film and television projects, many of which helped launch careers of some of Hollywood's leading talent. Her films are known to not just garner commercial success, but crossover success as well as critical acclaim. To date, Hardin has cast films grossing more than $1B worldwide. Hardin is an invited member of the jury to the Academy of Motion Pictures.

In 2018, Hardin cast the Sundance indie feature, "Blindspotting", written by and starring, Daveed Diggs (Tony winner, Best Featured Actor, "Hamilton") and directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada. After much critical success, the film was ultimately picked up by Lionsgate and set for wide release. It was Hardin's second time re-teaming with Producers, Jessica and Keith Calder, after prior working on the 2016 feature, "Blair Witch", directed by Adam Wingard.

Kim then joined a third project with Jess and Keith, the comedy horror, "Little Monsters", an Australian production alongside Producer Bruna Papandrea, starring Academy Award winner, Lupita Nyong'o, and Josh Gad. The film is set for release later this year.

In early 2018, Hardin worked alongside producer Jason Blum, and Divide and Conquer producers, Greg Gillreath and Adam Hendricks on the thriller, "Bloodline", starring Seann William Scott. The feature will debut at the fan-favorite horror film festival, "Fantastic Fest" in Austin, TX. She is set to begin working on a third feature with Adam and Greg and director Carlos Lopez Estrada, on a single-character silent feature titled, "Ded", with accompanying musical numbers performed by a live ensemble.

In 2017, Kim started work on the Lionsgate film, "Traffik", directed by Deon Taylor and starring Paula Patton, a journalist who finds herself involved in the gritty world of human trafficking.

Kim discovered 3 of the top Series Regulars in the TV Series "Snowfall" for FX that was created, written and directed by John Singleton, with whom she often works with. Two of the leads were found out of London and Spain.

To add to a repertoire of internationally critically acclaimed films, she went on to cast the book-turn-film "Double Play", directed by Ernest Dickerson. Not only did she find talent in countries from Finland, England, and France, but she also traveled to cast local talent for 35 additional roles on the South American island of Curaçao, where the film was shot.

"Kicks", which launched Kofi Siribo and stars Mahershala Ali, shown at the Tribeca film festival in 2016 was quoted by Robert DeNiro to be his favorite film of the year.

Hardin cast the Sony / Screen Gems ensemble hit "Think Like A Man," based on Steve Harvey's New York Times bestselling book of the same title, which grossed $95 million, and its sequel, "Think Like A Man 2".

Additional film credits include the ensemble film for Sony/Screen Gems "This Christmas," Tyler Perry's "Madea Goes To Jail," his highest-grossing film to date for Lionsgate which netted $90 million at the box office; the period drama "Cadillac Records" for Sony Pictures starring Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Beyonce, and Mos Def which songs were nominated for both Golden Globe and Grammy awards and won 7 other awards and 19 nominations; "Not Easily Broken," for Sony/Screen Gems produced by T.D. Jakes and directed by Bill Duke; "Brooklyn to Manhattan," an independent film starring Sean Faris, Clayne Crawford, and Evan Ross; and she served as a casting consultant on Sony's hit "Karate Kid," starring Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, and Oscar nominee and now Golden Globe winner, Taraji P. Henson.

Hardin is also a two-time collaborator with writer/director Craig Brewer, having served as casting director on his critically acclaimed independent hit "Hustle and Flow," which received the Sundance Audience Award in 2006 and an Oscar nomination for the film's star, Terrence Howard among other awards. Hardin also cast Brewer's follow-up film "Black Snake Moan," for Paramount Pictures, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci, Justin Timberlake and David Banner.

In earlier work, she collaborated with John Singleton, on "Hustle and Flow," which he produced, and "Baby Boy," a cult classic starring Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson which she discovered both. Other work with Singleton include "Four Brothers," for Paramount Pictures starring Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson and Andre 3000 and "Higher Learning," starring Omar Epps, Michael Rappaport, Ice Cube, Cole Hauser and Jennifer Connelly in one of her first leading roles, for Columbia Pictures.

Additional casting credits include: "CB4" starring Chris Rock and Phil Hartman, Ice Cube's hit films "Friday" and "Next Friday," the "2 Fast 2 Furious," for Universal Pictures prior to it becoming a mega franchise, "ATL" for Warner Bros. Starring T.I., Lauren London, Keith David and "Deep Cover," for New Line starring Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Goldblum, "Jason's Lyric," starring Jada Pinkett Smith in her first leading role, and Forest Whitaker. She also cast "Biker Boyz" starring Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke, and Meagan Good.

Hardin is most known for her keen eye for talent. Some of the careers she has helped launch are the following: Taraji P. Henson, Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard, Chris Tucker, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jorge Garcia, Chris Kattan, Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good, Lauren London, Cedric the Entertainer, Derek Luke, and Michael Rappaport. She was also the first to introduce Idris Elba to Hollywood upon his first visit to Los Angeles. She personally took him to major studio heads of casting to help him on his journey to stardom.

Also of note, in 2001 Hardin served as Director of Talent Development, Programs and Casting for ABC Television in what was then a new undertaking. There, Hardin helped search for, hire and develop talent for the network's primetime shows. Diversity showcases at all networks used her example from then to today.

