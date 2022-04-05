The Mechanical Licensing Collective Announces Two Advisory Board Appointments







The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced that music industry veteran Melanie Santa Rosa and renowned drummer and composer Nate Smith have been appointed to two of the organization's advisory committees.

Santa Rosa - Senior Vice President, Global Administration at Spirit Music Group - has been appointed to The MLC's Operations Advisory Committee. Santa Rosa has more than twenty years of experience in performing rights, copyright, business affairs, cue sheets, licensing, royalty collections, catalog onboarding and global societies, and has helped build Spirit into a leading independent music publisher. A strong advocate for creators, she is also a board member of the NY chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers.

Smith has been appointed to The MLC's Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee. Smith has compiled a diverse résumé over the course of nearly two decades, emerging as one of the most influential and popular drummers of his generation. His debut album, KINFOLK: Postcards from Everywhere, garnered two GRAMMY® nominations and he also earned a pair of GRAMMY® nominations for his composition "Home Free (for Peter Joe)." In recent years, his series of viral videos have received millions of views and inspired countless musicians and fans.

As described in the Music Modernization Act of 2018, The MLC's Operations Advisory Committee "makes recommendations to the Board concerning the operations of the Collective, including the efficient investment in and deployment of information technology and data resources." It is comprised of six representatives of music publishers and six representatives of digital music providers.

The Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee recommends policies and procedures to The MLC's Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties, and is comprised of five songwriters and five representatives of music publishers.

More information on The MLC's Board of Directors and three advisory committees can be found here .

