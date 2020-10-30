The League of Professional Theatre Women to Present Oral History Project with Micki Grant

The virtual event will take place on November 16 at 6pm.







The League of Professional Theatre Women will present an Oral History Project event with the award-winning composer, lyricist, playwright, and actress Micki Grant on Monday, November 16 at 6pm on Zoom. Admission to the event is FREE. Please RSVP HERE. The interview with Ms. Grant has been prerecorded, and will be followed by a live Q&A.

The Oral History Project is an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women, which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. Founded and produced for 26 years by the late Betty Corwin, the Oral History Project is currently produced for the League by Ludovica Villar-Hauser. For the first installment of the Oral History Project's 2020-2021 season, composer, lyricist, playwright, and performer Micki Grant will talk about her prolific and multi-faceted career with performer, playwright, and producer Richarda Abrams, three-time winner of the AUDELCO Award.

The League of Professional Theatre Women's Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with such notables as Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Angela Lansbury, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, Lynn Nottage, and many other theatrical legends. Annually, the legacies of three theatre women are preserved through the Oral History Project, in which a theatre woman luminary is interviewed by the interviewer of their choice and they discuss their life and career before a live audience. The tapes are then housed in The New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

Micki Grant is a multi-award-winning composer, lyricist, playwright, librettist, singer, and actress. Ms. Grant has been involved in the creation of some eighteen theatrical productions, five of them on Broadway. With the long running Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (in which she also starred) she became the first woman to win a Grammy Award for the score of a Broadway musical. She also received Tony nominations for book, music and lyrics. Another Grammy nomination for the score (with Alex Bradford) of Your Arms Too Short to Box with God followed, as well as another Tony nomination for the score of Working. When Arms Too Short...and It's Nice to Be Civilized opened on subsequent evenings Grant had the distinction of having two B'way musicals running simultaneously. She wrote the music and contributed lyrics for J. E. Franklin's Prodigal Daughter and contributed additional lyrics to Eubie and Sweet & Hot: The Songs of Harold Arlen. For Jacques Brel Blues, she supplied the English lyrics for 20 songs by the Belgian songwriter. Besides Cope and Box, she has an extensive list of collaborations with the dynamic Emmy winning director, Vinnette Carroll. She has written songs for educational TV's Infinity Factory and one of her several commercial jingles garnered the Ad industry's prestigious CLIO Award. Her creative body of work has been celebrated in two Off-Broadway musicals, Step Into My World at Amas Repertory Theatre and Looking Back at New Federal Theatre. As an actress, Ms. Grant has performed on and off Broadway and in regional theatres around the country, having made her Broadway debut as the ingenue in Langston Hughes' Tamboringes to Glory. In the late nineties, a two-year national tour of the play Having Our Say took her to more than 68 U.S. cities and to Johannesburg, South Africa, earning her the Helen Hayes Award for her performance as Sadie Delany along the way. She also appeared in the CBS movie. The first African-American contract player on a daytime serial, she played the role of attorney Peggy Nolan on NBC's Another World for seven years, and has had continuing roles on Edge of Night and Guiding Light, as well as guesting on All My Children. Directing credits include, among others, Ruby Dee's Two Hah Has & Homeboy, starring Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee at Crossroads Theatre, and I Can't Cope for the Apollo Modern Black Classic Series. A multitude of awards include the OBIE, NAACP Image, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Audelco's Outstanding Pioneer, AEA's Paul Robeson and the Nat'l Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend and Sidney Poitier Lifelong Achievement Awards. Grant was also the 2012 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Dramatists Guild of America.

Richarda Abrams, daughter of the late Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams (musician/composer/visionary/co-founder of the Association for The Advancement of Creative Musicians) is a three-time AUDELCO award-winning actress, singer, playwright, and producer of First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune, which received the 2019 AUDELCO VIV Award for Solo Performance of the Year. First By Faith sold out the National Black Theatre Festival, and was named the Best Of Solo Theatre in the last 10 years by United Solo Theatre Festival, winning their 2018 Best Educational Show Award, also receiving a Lower Manhattan Cultural Council grant. Richarda recorded the CD SONG FOR ALL (Black Saint Records) with her dad and performed in Muhal Richard Abrams' Ensemble. Richarda is a member of Amina Claudine Myers' Generation IV a female gospel group, Myers' Voice Choir and has performed at NYC Winter Jazz, Bric Jazz Festivals, and Sons D'Hiver Music Festival in France. Richarda's theatrical performances include Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Ivoryton Playhouse), Last Days of Judas Iscariot, director Estelle Parsons (La MaMa) and Fear Itself (Crossroads). Richarda's film and television credits include: The Subject by Chisa Hutchinson, The Riverside Bench, Oreos With Attitude (Showtime), Sesame Street, One Life To Live, As The World Turns, Cosby, and Lifetime's Sherri. Richarda is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Experimental Theatre Wing and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with honors in Acting. She received a Master of Arts in Educational Theater, from NYU's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, studying Drama and Theatre in Education abroad at the University of Leeds, Bretton Hall College in England. Memberships include: AEA, SAG-AFTRA, AACM, Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio, Dramatists Guild, NYWIFT, and the League of Professional Theatre Women. www.RichardaAbrams.com

Photo Credit: Sneak Peak







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You