The Latine Musical Theatre Lab Launches A Database Of Latine Writers 







"Where are all the Latiné writers?" It's a question the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab has made its primary mission to answer.

And now, the Lab has compiled a database of writers, and it's live and in living color!

The database currently features 100 Latiné musical theatre writers - librettists, lyricists, and composers. Each artist has an individual profile that shares their base city, pronouns, identities, social media handles, and a link to their personal website that directs the user to learn more about each writer, their music, and the stories they tell. The database is easy to navigate and organized alphabetically by the first initial of each writer's first name.

"Where are all the Latiné writers?" Now there's an answer! They're neatly organized in a new database and ready to get to work. It's time to tell our stories!

*The lab would like to credit Lab staff member Gretta Martson-Lari, the mastermind behind this digital database!

To access the database, please visit: https://www.latinemtlab.org/database

For those that would like to be added to the database, please email: ryan@latinemtlab.org or info@latinemtlab.org

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country.