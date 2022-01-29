The Foundation for Contemporary Arts Announces John Cage Award Winner







On January 27th, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts announced its 2022 awards, with 20 artists recognized in the fields of dance, music & sound art, performance art & theater, poetry, and the visual arts. Among the grantees is Petr Kotik, who receives the 2022 John Cage Award.

Since 1992, the John Cage Award has been given biannually to a composer, musician, or performance artist who has contributed to challenging cultural horizons in the spirit of John Cage . Past awardees include Toshi Ichiyanagi, Phill Niblock, Pauline Oliveros, Robert Ashley, Earle Brown , Christian Wolff, Takehisa Kosugi, and David Tudor. Kotik had previously been awarded a Grant to Artists by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts in 1996.

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA) was founded in 1963 by John Cage and Jasper Johns with the support of artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Willem De Kooning, Marcel Duchamp, Alex Katz, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein, Barnett Newman, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, Frank Stella and Andy Warhol. More information on the FCA's history can be found here.



Photo Credits: Matt Carr