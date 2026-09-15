The Drama League Directors Project Opens 2027 Applications

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The Drama League has opened applications for the expanded and enhanced 2027 Fellowships, Residencies, and Assistantships of The Drama League Directors Project.

Among the highlights announced alongside the application opening today:

Applications are now available to the next generation of directors at www.dramaleague.org/apply.

The Stage Directing Fellowships, which is a two-year program, is currently underway and will reopen applications for its next cycle in September 2027.

Also announced:

The Television and Film Directing Fellowship will continue to offer shadow directing opportunities on major network television episodes in 2027 and expand with online and in-person production workshops with award-winning directors Tony Phelan (Gray's Anatomy, Fire Country) and Heath Cullens (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Further expansion of The Drama League's Director Services, which include its Studio Space, offered for artists to rent at $10/hour, due to the generous support of The New York State Council on the Arts; Director Referrals, where producers and leaders can identify and connect with directors nationwide for future projects; Pathway Chats, a new career development strategy service for directors seeking counsel, guidance, and coaching; and The Gatherings, one-of-a-kind community building opportunities for directors to share resources, expand networks, and enhance skills.







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