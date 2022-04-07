The Drama League Announces Three New Board Members







The Drama League has announced the addition of three new board members to its Board of Directors: Elena Araoz, Estefanía Fadul, and Gwynn MacDonald.

As The Drama League continues to propel new voices and foster talent across all aspects of the industry, they are excited to add three new members to their Board of Directors, all of whom are directors themselves and fundamentally understand the needs of emerging and working directors.

Elena Araoz is a prolific director of theater, opera, and multi-media performance, known for her imaginative and inventive productions. Estefanía Fadul is an NYC-based director and producer who brings powerful and diverse stories to life in the world of stage and film. Gwynn MacDonald, an award-winning veteran theater director and producer, is widely known and respected for creating masterful pieces of art. The Drama League is incredibly excited to welcome these three new members to their growing Board of Directors.

"The Drama League is invested in expanding our services for Directors. I can't think of a better way to lead in that work than adding these three incredible practitioners to our team. We are overjoyed to have their expertise amongst our leadership, and I know it will make us a stronger Board," says Board President, Bonnie Comley.

The Drama League is dedicated to growing and creating a diverse and inclusive environment for burgeoning directors to flourish. The addition of these three distinguished artists to the board of directors will add immeasurable value to the already renowned group.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Elena Araoz (she/her) is a director of theater, opera, multimedia and virtual performance. Her productions span BAM, McCarter Theatre Center, Cherry Lane Theatre, Barrington Stage, New York City Opera, Prague Shakespeare, New York Theatre Workshop Next Door, Bucharest International Theatre, People's Light, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, White Snake Projects, Mexico Beyond Mariachi, Glimmerglass Opera, Oregon Symphony, Audible, to large-scale performance events for PEN American, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Brooklyn Philharmonic, Anna Deavere Smith, and Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue. She is currently in development for three commercial musicals, one in collaboration with The Shubert Organization, and has been serving as dramaturg on Senator Bill Bradley's solo performance and upcoming documentary film Rolling Along. Elena is the Producing Artistic Director of the Theater and Music Theater Season at Princeton University where she also leads the research lab Innovations in Socially Distant Performance which studies the aesthetics, philosophies, and tools that are transforming the field. The New York Times dubbed ISDP's artistic practice as "form-busting," and their research is being archived by the Library of Congress. Drama League Resident 2015.

ESTEFANÍA FADUL (she/her) is a NYC-based Colombian-American stage director and producer. Recent: Carla's Quince created with The Voting Project (Drama League Award nomination), the world premieres of The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Azul by C. Quintana (Southern Rep), and Zoom Intervention by Noelle Viñas (Weston Playhouse, New York Times Critics Pick), and the US premiere of Kamloopa by Kim Senklip Harvey (WAM). She has developed new plays and musicals Off-Broadway and regionally at The Public Theater, Goodspeed, Playwrights Realm, Chautauqua, NYSAF, Musical Theater Factory, and more. Estefanía is the inaugural 2020 recipient of New York Stage and Film's Pfaelzer Award, and a member of the Leadership Circle at the Center for Performance and Civic Practice, the New Georges Jam, the Latinx Theatre Commons advisory committee, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and SDC. Alumna: Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, O'Neill/NNPN National Directors Fellowship, Foeller Fellowship at Williamstown, Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio Español, and NALAC Leadership Institute. B.A. Vassar College. www.estefaniafadul.com. Drama League Fellow 2015, 2018.

Gwynn MacDonald (she/her) has directed or produced theater, TV, film and radio receiving cable Ace and Emmy nominations, and Radio's Gracie Award. She is a member of Juilliard alumni-founded Juggernaut Theatre, League of Professional Theatre Women, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, and Society of Directors and Choreographers. Recent projects: Siachen a new play by Aditya Rawal supported in residency by Baruch Performing Arts Center, The Monument by Randall David Cook and Cheryl Davis developed as part of the Orchard Project Performance Lab, a workshop of Amy Freed's translation of Taming of the Shrew co-produced by Play On! Shakespeare and Theater Breaking Through Barriers, and RM Cohen's American Pastime an historical look at systemic racism in Baseball. International play development includes works from Eastern Europe, U.K., Argentina, India and Israel. International directing includes American plays in Cuba and Bogota. Gwynn studied theatre and film at Princeton, is a Drama League Fellow (2005), and a grad of Columbia University's Arts Leadership Institute.

ABOUT THE DRAMA LEAGUE:

The Drama League advances the American theater by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, we are one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible across multiple mediums reaching ever-wider audiences, and build sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic life, and our work in education offers both continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.