The Broadway League's High School Broadway Shadowing Program Marks Its 10th Anniversary







Last night, The Broadway League welcomed New York City public high school students from five boroughs to have the ultimate insider theatre experience at Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, as part of the League's 10th Annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program.

This was the first in-person theatre experience of the program since the start of the pandemic, which has been operating virtually since 2020. As the only commercial workforce development theatre program of its kind, catering to teens with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts, The Broadway League's High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a joint program with the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects Theater Program.

"We are delighted to safely bring back our next generation of industry professionals into the theatres," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "As one of the most important initiatives of our development programs at the League, we are dedicated to bringing awareness about the many theatre jobs - on and off the stage - and providing access to all who aspire to be part of our exciting industry."

This initiative began 10 years ago with the goal of creating a more diverse workforce for Broadway, and the League worked with the DOE to accomplish this goal. Each year, teachers nominate students from traditionally underrepresented communities on Broadway who have a curiosity or specific interest in Theater Management/Production. Since 2013, the High School Broadway Shadowing Program has reached nearly 500 NYC public high school students throughout the boroughs, offering a workshop each year, providing access to Broadway professionals for hands-on training, and introducing them to careers beyond the curtain over a portion of their mid-winter recess. This year, the program is taking place on Zoom from February 22 to 24, 2022. Throughout the week, this year's 31 participants will be joined by Broadway industry professionals to learn about the many components of creating a Broadway production from production, technical, guest services, management, marketing and advertising, creative, and staff members.

"The arts are an essential component in the development and education of our young people. I am excited about our ongoing partnership with Broadway League which will provide students across all five boroughs access to working professionals in non-performance careers in theater," said Schools Chancellor David Banks. "Every student who graduates from a New York City public school should have the skills and experience needed to get a good job, and this initiative will help us achieve that goal."

This year's participants come from all five boroughs and are from DeWitt Clinton High School, Fordham High School for the Arts, Fort Hamilton High School, Juan Morel Campos Second School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music & Art and Performing Arts, Lower Manhattan Arts Academy, Talent Unlimited High School, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Queens School of Inquiry, High School for Public Service: Heroes of Tomorrow, Millennium Art Academy, Arts and Design High School and Curtis High School.

Additional Broadway League programs that support education in the arts and career readiness include Broadway Bridges, The Jimmy Awards, Careers.Broadway, The Broadway League Internship Program, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program.

For more information, visit www.broadwayleague.com.