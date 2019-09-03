The Broadway Green Alliance Names Molly Braverman Director

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is pleased to announce that Molly Braverman has been named the new Director of the Broadway Green Alliance. Ms. Braverman will be taking over the role previously held by Emily Harrington.

"We're excited to have Molly lead our continuing efforts to educate, encourage, and inspire the community in implementing more environmentally friendly practices. Her commitment and passion for working to build bridges between arts and service organizations make her the perfect fit for the Broadway Green Alliance. We look forward to working with Molly to build on the BGA's growth, under Emily's leadership, over the past three years," said Charlie Deull, Co-Chair of the BGA.

Ms. Braverman returns to New York from Philadelphia where she served as the Managing Director of Theatre Horizon since 2014. Ms. Braverman has also worked as a Stage Manager on Broadway, Touring Broadway, and regionally. She spent three years on the road with the National Tour of Wicked and continues to serve as a substitute Stage Manager on Wicked and Hamilton.

Founder of the Philadelphia Green Theatre Alliance, a regional chapter of the Broadway Green Alliance, Ms. Braverman received the Greater Philadelphia Arts and Business Council's Designing Leadership Dina Wind Fellowship and is a graduate of Columbia University.







