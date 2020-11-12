The Broadway Green Alliance Announces Upcoming Free Green Quarantine Seminars

The seminars will take place Thursday, November 19th and Thursday, December 10th.







The Broadway Green Alliance has announced two up-coming free GREEN QUARANTINE virtual seminars on November 19th and December 10th. The series of free virtual learning opportunities began in March 2020 as a way to channel the collective creative problem-solving, community building, and storytelling skills of the theatre community. Topics of these 20+ past seminars range from green gardening at home to sustainable stage management and offer patrons, professionals, and environmentalists alike an outlet to learn in an engaging format. Members can join the seminars live or tune in on-demand. During the pandemic the series has become a popular and accessible green theatre resource and opportunity for the theatre community and others to stay connected to each other and the earth. To register for up-coming GREEN QUARANTINE seminars or view past seminars go to: www.broadwaygreen.com/greenquarantine

DETAILS FOR UP-COMING #GREEN QUARANTINE SEMINARS:

"Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit:

Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing"

When: Thursday, November 19th from 1pm - 2pm ET

Panel: Kristen P Ahern: Founder of Conscious Costume; Eileen Clancy: Assistant Costume Shop Manager, Goodman Theatre; Lauren Gaston: Costume Designer and Co-Author of the Sustainable Production Tool Kit; Ashleyn Przedwiecki: Director of Operations and Community, and the Midwest Coordinator at Fashion Revolution USA; Jessica Shrieber: Founder & CEO of FABSCRAP; Nan Zabriskie: Founder of Chicago Green Theatre Alliance, retired Head of Makeup and Wigs at The Theatre School at DePaul University, Costume Designer.

Description: Do you want to buy environmentally responsible clothes but don't know where to start? Are you a designer who wants to make greener choices but feels constrained by the process or unsure where to begin? Then this session is for you! Join this panel of sustainable fashion and costume experts as they dive into the world of sustainable sourcing and shopping, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday rush. We will discuss topics such as green-washing, better fabric choices, and purchasing second-hand. This session is for wardrobe, designers, and anyone who wants to purchase environmentally friendlier clothing.

"There's No Business Like Show Business, Powered by Renewable Energy"

When: Thursday, December 10th from 1pm - 2pm ET

What does it mean to be an #outlet for change? How can we produce art creatively using renewable energy for light and sound? Join us for this session and Q&A with Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, and AY Young, one of the 2020 United Nations World Youth Leaders - the only leader selected from the United States - and the founder of Battery Tour. Meghan will uncover how The Tank gets creative with alternative energy sources to design lighting for events like Dark Fest. AY will talk with us about how the Battery Tour is getting the world plugged into the sustainability movement and how he powers his concerts with 100% renewable energy. You can learn more about The Tank and AY's work prior to the session. Be sure to register for this incredible case study on lower-emissions performance and touring.

Molly Braverman, Director, of the BGA said: "Throughout this challenging time, our theatre community has remained steadfast in demanding climate action and working toward a sustainable industry. Over 2,500 theatre-makers and fans have watched our weekly #Green Quarantine learning sessions since March and our membership has grown over 15%, demonstrating that the movement for green theatre and a healthier future continues to grow. We are currently experiencing the consequences of ignoring science and I am so proud to be part of a community that is fighting to ensure that does not happen again."

Susan Sampliner, Co-Chair of the BGA said: "Since its launch in 2008, the Broadway Green Alliance has been instrumental in helping the theatrical industry find ways to be more sustainable and less wasteful, both backstage and front-of-house. All the theater owners have been onboard and supportive, and all Broadway shows now have liaisons (called Green Captains) that help improve communication and chart progress as we move forward. We have now been able to expand our influence, with chapters off-Broadway, and in Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta, as well as on over 40 college campuses around the country, training new practitioners on adding sustainability into their education."

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally.

#GREEN QUARANTINE seminars since March 2020 have included:

All You Wanna Do: Make Upcycled Playbill Flowers

Host: Sasha Pensanti, Creator, Broadway Crafts

You Live You Learn: To Live Without Single-Use Plastics in the Theatre

Hosts: Beth Malone and Molly Braverman

Next to a New Normal: Rebuilding Sustainably after Coronavirus

Host: Sandra Goldmark

Grow for Me: Green Gardening at Home

Host: Mara Davi

Something Rotten: Compost 101

Host: Tim Bennett

It's Possible: Sustainable Stage Management

Panel: Broadway's Top Production Supervisors/Stage Managers

Ease on Down the Road to Environmental Justice

Host: Taylor Morton

It's Not a Moment, It's a Youth Climate Movement

Moderator: Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten

Panel: Youth Climate Activists from around the globe

In addition to the free #Green Quarantine seminars, The Broadway Green Alliance's key programs are:

1. Broadway Green Captain Program

Our popular Green Captain program engages volunteers to lead green theatre initiatives as the BGA liaison at every production on Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring shows, and venues. Initiatives are up to the Green Captain to facilitate and may include working with management to eliminate the use of single-use plastic backstage, collecting instrument strings for recycling, planning for an eco-friendly closing, and more. Before the shutdown, we had 100% participation on Broadway.

2. College Green Captain Program

Stemming from our popular Broadway program, our College Green Captain program exists to support students and faculty who are passionate about implementing sustainable production practices. College Green Captains are provided resources for greening their productions, as well as a link to the Broadway community and other colleges. The program currently engages students and faculty in over 90 schools across the US and in Canada.

3. National Town Halls and Events

We host and produce in-person and virtual events for the community, covering a wide range of sustainable topics and celebrating environmental achievements.

● Off-Broadway Town Hall: Each year, the Off-Broadway community gathers for our annual Off-Broadway Town Hall for discussions centered around educating and inspiring attendees to make them feel prepared to adopt environmentally friendlier practices.

● Earth Day 50: For the past 50 years, people from around the world have come together on April 22nd to raise public awareness about environmental issues and shine a light on the actions that contribute to a healthier planet. As part of Earth Day Network's week long celebration, Earth Day Live, members from the BGA community, including the company of Jagged Little Pill, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas and the Youth of Broadway, Ciara Renée and more used their art and voices to act on the climate crisis.

● Lights Up on Voter Mobilization: In September of 2020, the BGA partnered with Playbill to host Lights Up on Voter Mobilization: a virtual Vote Earth Town Hall featuring Stacey Abrams, LaChanze, the NRDC Action Fund, Anthony Rapp,. This event and the resources outlined on broadwaygreen.com/vote unpack the importance of taking climate action and mobilizing circles of influence to vote in solidarity with our earth and demand a healthier, more sustainable, and just future.

4. Free Virtual Green Resource Library

If you're looking for actionable ways to implement environmentally friendlier practices into your work and life, we've got the resources for you (for free!). Our virtual green resource library is an ever-evolving, accessible means of exploring ways to make more environmentally conscious decisions.

For more info about the BROADWAY GREEN ALLIANCE and #GREEN QUARANTINE seminars, go to www.broadwaygreen.com/greenquarantine







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You