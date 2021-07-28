The Black Theatre Network Kicks Off 35th Annual Conference







The Black Theatre Network (BTN) kicks off its 35th annual conference today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with a series of programs that include a keynote address by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

"Access Granted: About Us, By Us, For Us, Near Us," the conference theme, will run in the virtual space through August 1.

In addition to an eclectic mix of panel discussions, conversations and performances, BTN35 will feature the following marquee events with poet/playwright Sonia Sanchez, director Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), director Charles Randolph-Wright (Trouble In Mind) playwright/actor Nikkole Salter and many more.

BTN35 Marquee Events

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET

Keynote Address: Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Thursday, July 29, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET

Backstage Stories - Hosted by Marcia Pendelton in conversation with the dramatist, director, and producer Charles Randolph-Wright and Surprise Special Guest

Simulcast on WBAI 99.5 FM, streaming at wbai.org

Friday, July 30, 2021 - 12:30 - 2:00 PM ET

After you write: "End Of Play"

Dr. John Foster leads a roundtable discussion with industry professionals Broadway Director Steve H. Broadnax, III, playwright and Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter and Jackie Alexander, Artistic Director of the National Black Theatre Festival, as they share their journeys and offer insights on getting your work supported, read, and produced.

Friday, July 30, 2021 - 7:15 - 9:00 PM ET

1st Annual StudentQuest Monologue Competition

After attending a three-week boot camp, college students from across the nation compete for cash prizes and career-advancing opportunities.

Sunday, August 1, 2021 - 3:30 - 5:00 PM ET

Dr. John Foster moderates a Round Table Discussion with Black Theatre Festival Leaders and Organizations. The panelists include:

Jackie Alexander - National Black Theatre Festival

Toni Simmons Henson - Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

Dr. Monica W. Ndounou - The CRAFT Institute/International Black Theatre Summit

Chris Berry - Black Theatre Network

BTN's 35th Annual Conference is free by joining the Black Theatre Network. For more information and a conference schedule visit www.blacktheatrenetwork.org

BTN35 marquee events are free and accessible to the general public through the organization's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Black-Theatre-Network-347244755298988).

Founded in 1985, the Black Theatre Network is the nation's premier organization dedicated to the exploration and preservation of the theatrical visions of the African Diaspora.