The Acting Company Names New Senior Management Leaders







The Acting Company, a leading national touring theatre, names two seasoned arts executives to further bolster its commitment to bringing audiences across the country excellent live theatre. Erik Schroeder will serve as Managing Director and Deborah Steinglass will become Director of Advancement. They join the recently appointed, Artistic Director Kent Gash at The Acting Company.

In announcing the new executive positions, Earl Weiner, Chair of the Board at The Acting Company, said, "We are thrilled with the strong senior leadership team we have assembled, as Erik and Debbie join forces with Kent. I am confident that this talented trio will build upon our storied tradition with their extraordinary combination of experience and vision and help create exciting theater as we continue to develop young, talented American actors."

"It is my pleasure and privilege to be joined in leading The Acting Company by our exciting new Managing Director Erik Schroeder," said Gash. "Erik is a talented leader who brings a strong record of innovation and success."

"I am thrilled to join this historic organization," noted Schroeder. "I look forward to building on The Acting Company's legacy of providing talented artists with the resources to deliver innovative live performances and making a transformative impact on students and audiences in New York and across the nation."

In welcoming Deborah Steinglass, Gash expressed, "Debbie will play a pivotal role as a member of our senior team. She is a charismatic leader who has a proven track record building support and attracting resources for theatre excellence."

"As The Acting Company celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year, it's an honor and inspiration to work alongside Kent Gash, Erik Schroeder, our board, and staff, and to have the opportunity to drive the engagement of others in supporting our work and making the vision for our next fifty years a reality." said Ms. Steinglass.

Schroeder and Steinglass were hired after a national search led by Management Consultants for the Arts.