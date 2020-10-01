Telsey and Company Dedicates Itself to Making Positive Changes in Diversity and Equity

Telsey and Company has issued a statement acknowledging any harm its practices have caused to the BIPOC community, and how it plans to make positive changes.







Telsey and Company has issued a statement acknowledging any harm its practices have caused to the BIPOC community, and how it plans to make positive changes.

"We have been complicit in establishing and allowing systems of white supremacy to continue: biased audition processes, limited training pipelines, flawed hiring practices, and lack of institutional equity," the statement reads.

"We are dedicated to transforming who we are in order to create positive change by elevating Black, Indigenous, and People of Color - people of the global majority - through our casting and within Telsey + Company."

They have received guidance from the Disruptive Equity Education Project, and have begun ongoing Diversity, Belonging, Inclusion, and Equity training.

