TRW Plays Will Publish Three New Plays From Playwright Abby Rosebrock







TRW Plays, the plays publishing division of Theatrical Rights Worldwide, will publish three new plays from playwright Abby Rosebrock: Blue Ridge, Dido Of Idaho, and Singles In Agriculture.

Abby Rosebrock, a Brooklyn-based writer, has had her plays mounted Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theatre Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, and Cherry Lane Theatre, among others.

“Rosebrock examines relationships from unexpected angles,” says Craig Pospisil, Vice President at TRW. “She writes about people who are damaged and may seem broken, but as she peels back the layers of the characters, we find new depths and strengths.”

Abby Rosebrock’s trio of plays joins the robust TRW Plays collection, including works by Robert O’Hara, Kate Hamill, Matthew López, Martyna Majok, Idris Goodwin, Caridad Svich, Liz Duffy Adams, Joe Calarco, Douglas Carter Beane, Keith Bunin, Tony Meneses, Ana Nogueira, and more.

All three plays are available for immediate licensing at trwplays.com

BLUE RIDGE: https://trwplays.com/blue-ridge/

DIDO OF IDAHO: https://trwplays.com/dido-of-idaho/

SINGLES IN AGRICULTURE: https://trwplays.com/singles-in-agriculture/





