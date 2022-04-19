TRW Plays Announces New Acquisitions: SANCTUARY CITY, SELLING KABUL, ELEANOR and EMMA







Leading theatrical licensor, TRW Plays, announces a slate of new acquisitions including Martyna Majok's SANCTUARY CITY, SELLING KABUL by Sylvia Khoury, ELEANOR by Mark St. German, and Kate Hamill's new adaptation of Jane Austen's EMMA.

In taking on the exclusive representation of these premiere titles, Lysna Marzani, Executive Director of TRW Plays, said "I'm thrilled to have these exciting, important titles join the centerpiece of our growing plays collection. Theatres everywhere will be eager to produce these top-tier titles. Here's a brief synopsis of these amazing plays!"

SANCTUARY CITY is the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok . The drama was produced Off Broadway by New York Theatre Workshop in 2020 and revived in 2021.

Robert Vaughan, Vice President of TRW Plays, said "I've always loved Martyna's work, but SANCTUARY CITY got to me in ways I wasn't expecting. I immediately know dozens of theatres that will schedule this into their season."

Mark St. Germain 's ELEANOR premiered last summer at Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts.

"It's certainly a high powered work," said Lysna Marzani. It gives us a look into the complexities of the first First Lady activist, Eleanor Roosevelt. What actor wouldn't want to play this part!" St. Germain's play will be on stage next season at North Coast Rep in California and Act II Playhouse in Pennsylvania.

SELLING KABUL, the four-character drama premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival, was produced in New York at Playwrights Horizons last year, and is scheduled to be produced this spring at Seattle Rep . "SELLING KABUL knocked me out," said Craig Pospisil , Vice President at TRW. "It's a tautly written play, and one that ends in a way that seems both unexpected and predestined at the same time.

Pospisil added, "I had a similar feeling about EMMA, which is a very different play. Hamill's hilarious adaptation exists in Jane Austen 's world and our contemporary one simultaneously. I had the biggest smile on my face as I read it." EMMA is the latest of Kate Hamill 's charming and inventive adaptations of classic literary works. It's set to premiere at the Guthrie in Minneapolis this summer. Pospisil continued, "EMMA joins Hamill's two other new plays at TRW Plays - a new version of DRACULA and the wildly comic MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B. A great collection indeed!"