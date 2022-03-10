THIS COULD BE ON BROADWAY Announces Online Workshop







This Could Be On Broadway, a new stage musical workshop from the creators of viral musical, Spies Are Forever (4 million YouTube views) and off-broadway smash The Solve It Squad, premieres virtually on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Join an outstanding cast of stage, television, and internet stars on a comedic musical adventure through the world of high school theatre, featuring a contemporary musical theatre score from composer Clark Baxtresser (A Very Potter Senior Year, VHS Christmas Carol). Tickets are on sale now at: thiscouldbeonbroadway.com.

This Could Be On Broadway follows a group of tight-knit high school kids mounting their Spring musical: The Matrix Musical. Act 1 takes the audience through the high stakes Mountain Valley High School callback process. From dance call to scene work to cuts, the hallway outside the auditorium becomes a battleground for teenage aspirations as romance blossoms, egos flare, and identities are threatened. As tensions rise and the numbers dwindle, the remaining thespians become entangled in the competition to make it to the end. In Act 2, the cast and crew gather for the cast party, but unexpected casting choices have thrown the department's social hierarchy into chaos. With post-show emotions running high, gossip flying, and a surprise visit from a legendary alumnus, the party becomes a pressure cooker for off-stage drama, in a quirky exploration of what it means to be a theatre kid.

The cast features Chris Bunyi (The Second City), Bryce Charles (The Book of Mormon-National Tour, Ragtime-Pasadena Playhouse), Esther Fallick (Spies Are Forever, Movies Musicals & Me-UCB), Ryan Garcia (Community) , Jiavani Linayao (Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Reno 911,! Baby Wants Candy), Lauren Lopez (A Very Potter Musical, Firebringer), Joey Richter (A Very Potter Musical, Henry Danger), Brian Rosenthal (A Very Potter Musical), Jessie Sherman (The Middle), & James Tolbert (Mary Poppins-National Tour, Mamma Mia!-Las Vegas).

This Could Be On Broadway has music & lyrics by Clark Baxtresser and a book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, Corey Lubowich, and Lauren Lopez. The workshop is directed by Corey Lubowich (Spies Are Forever, Daybreak Podcast-Netflix, Elsie Fest Producer).

This first incarnation of the show was made possible by generous support of over $100,000 from over 1,600 backers on Kickstarter.

PERFORMANCE INFO



Date: March 12, 2022 at 5PM ET/2PM PT - Livestream Premiere

Runtime: Approx. 2.5 hours including intermission

Tickets: GA-$12

VIP -$17 (includes access to live post-show talkback with cast & creative team)

All tickets include 72 hours of VOD replay access.

thiscouldbeonbroadway.com