THE TIN WOMAN to Receive Private Industry Reading Starring Jenn Colella and More

The Fourth Act has announced a private industry reading for the new musical, THE TIN WOMAN, based on the Sean Grennan play of the same name. The private industry reading will be held in New York City on December 13, 2019.

THE TIN WOMAN features a book by original author Sean Grennan, music by Anne & Ian Eisendrath, lyrics by Anne Eisendrath & Sean Grennan, and is directed by Amy Corcoran.

The cast includes Jenn Colella as Joy, Joel Hatch as Hank, Kyle Scatliffe as Jack, Natalie Toro as Alice, Audrey Cardwell as Sammy, and Angela Grovey as Darla.

Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor's family. A tempestuous meeting ensues, resulting in a roller-coaster of tears, laughter and healing. An intimate and poignant new musical, THE TIN WOMAN explores the power of human connection.

The reading is managed by Alchemy Production Group.







