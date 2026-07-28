THE PEKOE GROUP Announces Staff Promotions

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The Pekoe Group has announced a series of staff promotions, recognizing several members of its team with new titles at the company's New York offices.

Jenny Dorso has been promoted to Head of New Business Strategy, leading the agency's strategic approach to new business opportunities, overseeing pitch strategy, proposal development, and positioning to drive client acquisition. Dorso has been with The Pekoe Group for 12 years and previously served as Vice President of Marketing Strategy, leading the agency's marketing team and overseeing the development of integrated brand and campaign strategies across Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, and live entertainment. Prior to that, she led the agency's digital department, overseeing digital strategy and media campaigns across the agency's roster of clients. Throughout her tenure at The Pekoe Group, she has worked on campaigns for productions including SIX, Operation Mincemeat, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Masquerade, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Avenue Q, among many others. She holds an MBA from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

Audrey Armacost has been promoted to Creative Content Director, overseeing social media content ideation, creation, and implementation across all accounts. After three years of experience managing more than 30 accounts, creating thousands of content pieces, and earning the Gold Telly Award in the 2026 General-Arts & Entertainment category and two 2026 New York Emmy Award nominations, she is thrilled to continue bringing new audiences to excellent shows and institutions through creative content.

Kelly Ganning has been promoted to Art Director, Ads. Ganning has been with The Pekoe Group for more than four years, bringing over a decade of experience in graphic design, creative marketing, and entertainment advertising. In her new role as Art Director, Ads, she will lead the visual direction for advertising campaigns, guiding visual strategy and overseeing the development, production, and refinement of creative assets across multiple platforms.

Dounia Benabdallah has been promoted to Digital Media Manager, overseeing the execution, performance, and optimization of digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels. She manages media partnerships and vendor relationships, ensuring campaigns are effectively executed, measured, and optimized to deliver measurable results. She has worked on digital campaigns for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including SIX, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), The Play That Goes Wrong, The Notebook, and Days of Wine and Roses, among others. Prior to joining The Pekoe Group, she managed digital advertising for international travel brands, overseeing campaigns and marketing initiatives across multiple markets.

John A. Bourdierd has been promoted to Digital Media Manager, developing media strategy and overseeing campaigns across paid social, search, and programmatic channels. Prior to joining The Pekoe Group, he built a background in digital marketing and e-commerce, developing performance-driven campaigns for productions including MJ The Musical, Masquerade, and Sting's The Last Ship, as well as consumer lifestyle brands. His experience across both agency and brand-side marketing informs a data-driven, creative approach to digital media, helping clients maximize the impact of their digital marketing investments and achieve measurable business growth.

Maddie Greenberg has been promoted to Brand Partnerships & Promotions Manager, leading initiatives for Broadway & Off-Broadway productions including Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), SIX, Operation Mincemeat, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Previously, she worked at The Press Room, representing productions including Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, and campaigns for Manhattan Theatre Club and Vineyard Theatre. Before transitioning to theater, she worked in beauty public relations as an Assistant at Kristen Long Communications. In 2026 she was inducted into the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers, and in 2023, she received a Fair Media Council Folio Award for her work in political broadcasting and social media.

Ryan Meitzler has been promoted to Senior Video Editor, managing the editing and production of video content for integrated marketing campaigns while supporting the development and onboarding of the agency's growing video team. Meitzler has been with The Pekoe Group for over ten years as a video editor, creating video and motion graphics for the agency across social media, digital, outdoor, and broadcast. His work has included TV spots, behind-the-scenes interviews, and other creative material for SIX, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Masquerade, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more.

The Pekoe Group is an award-winning strategic and creative ad agency, with departments in advertising, digital, promotions, social media, websites, and design. Over the past 17 years, they have worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions, as well as some of the city's finest restaurants, cultural institutions, and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. The Pekoe Group is a proud recipient of 15 Telly Awards across 2025 and 2026 for excellence in social media content and video production.







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