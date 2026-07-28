THE BALUSTERS by David Lindsay-Abaire to Be Published by TCG Books

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) is celebrating the publication of The Balusters by Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, available now from TCG Books, fresh off of its five Tony Awards nominations.

In The Balusters, The Vernon Point Association could be described as a very outspoken bunch. They're known for diligently upkeeping their sanctuary—from porch railings to trash cans, no infraction goes undocumented. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer makes an inconceivable suggestion: a stop sign, perched on the enclave's most picturesque block.

Journeying through big feelings with Lindsay-Abaire's signature humor and sharp eye for human behavior, The Balusters is a window into what happens when communities change faster than the people who reside in them.

Nominated for five 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Balusters continues Lindsay-Abaire's celebrated body of work exploring the complicated, often funny ways people navigate change, loss, class, family, and one another. His plays and musicals include the Pulitzer Prize–winning Rabbit Hole, Good People, and the Tony Award–winning musical Kimberly Akimbo.

'David Lindsay-Abaire is one of our most incisive and distinctive contemporary playwrights, bringing remarkable wit and humanity to his work,' said Alisha Tonsic, Co-Executive Director of National Operations and Business Development at TCG. 'We're proud to publish The Balusters and to make this acclaimed play available to readers, artists, and theatres across the country.'

About The Author

David Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist. His works for theater include Rabbit Hole, Good People, Shrek The Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), Ripcord, Fuddy Meers, Wonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others.

The Balusters

by David Lindsay-Abaire

184 pages | $18.95

Published by Theatre Communications Group

Publication Date: July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781636702643

Format: Paperback

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming