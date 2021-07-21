TDF Conversation About Challenges Faced By Critics Of Color Now On TDF Stages







Jose Solís, Alicia Ramírez and Juan Michael Porter II have a lot in common. All three are passionate about the performing arts and have written theatre articles and reviews for prestigious publications. They are also accustomed to often being some of the few non-white audience members at shows-but that is something they're actively working to change.

In the latest TDF Conversation, these critics and activists discuss their careers, their hopes for the industry as it reopens, and their work to diversify theatre on the other side of the footlights. TDF's Tyler Riley moderates this illuminating discussion.

You can watch this urgent yet entertaining talk on TDFs Stages: https://www.tdf.org/stages/article/2715/watch-tdfs-conversation-with-theatre-critics-of-color

JUAN MICHAEL PORTER II is the staff writer for TheBody.com and a contributor to TDF Stages, Token Theatre Friends, Christian Science Monitor, American Theatre, Into More and SYFY Wire. He is a National Critics Institute and Poynter Power of Diverse Voices Fellow.

ALICIA RAMÍREZ is a New York-based entertainment journalist by way of Puerto Rico. Her work focuses on theatre, identity and culture. She has contributed to ELLE, NBC News, GRAMMY.com and TDF Stages, among other publications.

JOSE SOLÍS is a Honduran culture critic based in NYC. His work appears in The New York Times, American Theatre, TDF Stages, Backstage, 3 Views and America. He is the founder and director of the BIPOC Critics Lab, the second installment of which was hosted by the Kennedy Center. He is also the creator and host of Token Theatre Friends, a web series/podcast where he talks to influential theatre artists.

