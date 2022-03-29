TADA! Youth Theater Announces Registration For School Break Camp







Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater's in-person week-long school break camp from April 18, 2022 through April 22, 2022 at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 West 28th Street, 3rd floor, between Broadway & Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan. Through improvisation and good old-fashioned fun, TADA! school break camps are the perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling, and fun theater games to keep young minds engaged, active, and having a blast over their break!

Students, ages 5 to 9, can attend week-long TADA! school break camps, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm on:

April 18th through April 22nd Eat. Sleep. BROADWAY. Repeat

To register for 2022 School Break Camps, please visit:

https://tadatheater.com/school-break-camps-4/

TADA! Youth Theater is back in-person for public and private school break camps this spring where students create, rehearse, and perform their very own original mini-musical. In addition, students explore their interests and identity, share their voice and be heard, receive individualized attention and solo opportunities, and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. On the last day of class, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of their child's original mini-musical!

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available.

https://tadatheater.com/financial-assistance/

Please note: As of March 7, 2022, TADA! no longer requires proof of vaccination for students or adults to enter the building, and masks are optional.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.