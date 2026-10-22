Stephanie Jin Joins Asian American Arts Alliance Board

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Asian American Arts Alliance has announced that Stephanie Jin has joined the organization's Board of Directors.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Stephanie Jin to our Board,” said Lisa Gold, A4's executive director. “Having artists share their perspectives is essential to the direction of our organization, which has always centered creatives. Stephanie brings a wealth of experience as an artist and a creative professional.”

Jin says, “As an artist who came to New York from Shanghai and built a creative life here, I've learned that no artist thrives alone, and that belonging and the right support can change the course of a creative path. A4 has been that kind of home for so many Asian American artists, makers, and storytellers. I'm honored to join the board and look forward to helping A4 continue to champion creative voices across every discipline.”

About Stephanie Jin

Stephanie Jin is an Australian Chinese artist and entrepreneur from Shanghai who has called New York home for the past decade. A painter and ceramic artist trained in the qinghua tradition in Jingdezhen, she is the founder of Relique Studios, a dinnerware brand. Previously, Stephanie was a Global Creative strategy lead at TikTok, where she developed campaigns for Apple, Google, Sony, and Samsung and led programs supporting Asian American creators. Her career began in the art world. After studying art history at Columbia University, she worked in the curatorial department at the New Museum and in 20th Century & Contemporary Art at Phillips, and handled PR for fairs including Shanghai Design Week. An avid fan of the arts in all forms, Steph is drawn to painting, photography, music, dance, and design, and is passionate about creating space for Asian American artists to be seen and supported.

Information about A4's full Board of Directors is available on A4's website.

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