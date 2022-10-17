Samuel Dale Johnson Joins Promethean Artists







With a voice described by Bachtrack as "gloriously lyrical", Australian baritone Samuel Dale Johnson joins the roster of Promethean Artists for general management with Callan Coughlan. An alumnus of the renowned Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at the Royal Opera House, Sam is currently a featured ensemble member at Deutsche Oper Berlin with roles including the title role Don Giovanni, Escamillo Carmen, Marcello La bohème, Demetrius A Midsummer Night's Dream, Figaro Il barbiere di Siviglia, and Matthieu Andrea Chénier.

"I am incredibly excited to start my journey with Promethean Artists and continue the invaluable relationship Callan and I have formed through our previous partnership at Askonas Holt," Sam said.

"I have always believed in the importance of building a supportive and insightful partnership in my career and now I am happy to share that we have this incredible opportunity to grow together and with the world of Opera."

Callan adds: "It has been an absolute joy working with Sam over the past few years. I am so delighted that we now have the opportunity to grow and develop our artistic relationship further at Promethean Artists. Sam has such a thrilling quality to his voice and has already sung with numerous major houses and orchestras in Europe, the US, and beyond. Fantastic things are on the horizon for him and we are delighted to be part of that journey."

Sam is currently a member of ensemble of the Deutsche Oper Berlin where his roles in the 2022 - 2023 season include Escamillo Carmen, Peter Hänsel und Gretel on tour to the Royal Opera House, Muscat, Marcello La bohème, Angelotti Tosca and Ostasio Francesca da Rimini. He will also make house debuts with the Rouen Opera and the Glyndebourne Festival as Demetrius A Midsummer Night's Dream. In concert, Mr. Johnson makes his debut with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland in Carmina burana.