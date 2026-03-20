Sam Primack, Erin Morton and More to Star in STARTING UP Industry Presentations

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Starting Up, a new musical comedy, will receive three industry presentations on March 26 and March 27, 2026, at Ballet Hispánico.

Written by Garett Press and directed by Jen Wineman (FIVE, Dog Man), Starting Up is a new musical comedy following two ambitious young marketers, Lacey and Scott, as they begin their tech careers in the hopeful heyday of 2010. When confronted by a paradigm-shifting new technology, they must decide whether to team up to save the world or succumb to an intelligently artificial future.

The cast includes Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Erin Morton (Heathers), Josh Breckenridge (Urinetown), Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS), Anoop Desai (FX’s What We Do in the Shadows), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Ali Reed (Shitzprobe), Tait Ruppert (Battlefield Earth), and MC Owens.

Starting Up is produced by Troy Press, with Music Supervision & Arrangements by Terence "T" Odonkor (A Strange Loop). Mix and Match Productions serve as General Manager and Executive Producer.





