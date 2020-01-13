SITUATION to Open London Office

Situation, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced the opening of a London office. Group Director Pippa Bexon, who has been in the NYC office since 2015 and has previously worked in the West End, will take the new title London Head of Account Management. Bexon will lead the UK-based accounts with a local London team in addition to the support of the US operations.

"The idea of expanding to London has come up many times. Many of our clients have a presence in the UK," shares Damian Bazadona, President and Founder of Situation. "And the timing is finally right to bring our digital-first approach to this market. While I look forward to building new relationships, I'm most excited to extend our work with legacy Situation clients by leveraging digital to unify their incredible global fan communities. To me, that is an inspiring premise."

Work with London clients has already begun, and the office will officially open its doors in May of this year.

"Like any new journey, it's exactly that-a journey," Bazadona adds. "We promise to uphold the values we share at Situation's headquarters in NYC-passion, innovation, collaboration, and commitment-and to do everything in our power to do good in the communities in which we operate."

Situation helps brands build passionate communities through digital-first marketing strategies. Since our founding in 2001, they've worked with some of the world's leading brands including Stoli Vodka, The Metropolitan Opera, HBO, Major League Soccer, Wicked, National Geographic, Meals on Wheels, and The Ad Council. Our competitive edge continues to be our ability to develop and leverage proprietary insights gathered from joining the front lines of the world's most passionate brand communities. Our work spans creative, media, communications, and technology solutions for a wide range of industries. Situation has also been honored with numerous workplace awards from Crain's, Best Companies Group, Cynopsis, Digiday, and Fortune. As an agency, we bring a spirit of corporate citizenship into everything we do. Learn more at www.situationinteractive.com .







