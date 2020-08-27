SEC Modernizes the Accredited Investor Definition

This amends one of the principal tests for determining who is eligible to participate in private capital markets.







The Securities and Exchange Commission today adopted amendments to the "accredited investor" definition, one of the principal tests for determining who is eligible to participate in private capital markets.

Historically, individual investors who do not meet specific income or net worth tests, regardless of their financial sophistication, have been denied the opportunity to invest in our multifaceted and vast private markets. The amendments update and improve the definition to more effectively identify institutional and individual investors that have the knowledge and expertise to participate in those markets.

"Today's amendments are the product of years of effort by the Commission and its staff to consider and analyze approaches to revising the accredited investor definition," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "For the first time, individuals will be permitted to participate in our private capital markets not only based on their income or net worth, but also based on established, clear measures of financial sophistication. I am also pleased that we have expanded and updated the list of entities, including tribal governments and other organizations, that may qualify to participate in certain private offerings."

The amendments allow investors to qualify as accredited investors based on defined measures of professional knowledge, experience or certifications in addition to the existing tests for income or net worth. The amendments also expand the list of entities that may qualify as accredited investors, including by allowing any entity that meets an investments test to qualify.

