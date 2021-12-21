SDCF Now Accepting Host Theatre Applications for 2022 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Program







Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation announced today that is it now accepting applications from host theatres for the 2022 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency program until February 4, 2022. The Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is a yearlong residency for mid-career BIPOC directors and choreographers interested in artistic leadership. Named for a legendary leader of the American Theatre, the goal is to forge new alliances between artists pursuing institutional leadership and forward-thinking Artistic Directors. The Resident Artist and Artistic Director will collaborate on discovering new solutions to address the rapidly changing field. As the Resident Artist is exposed to the full spectrum of the job of an Artistic Director, they become a valued member of the organization's artistic staff in this mutually beneficial relationship.

Each resident artist in the program receives $40,000 along with access to health insurance and assistance with housing and travel. In addition, the resident is guaranteed the opportunity to direct or choreograph a production at the host theatre within the following three years after completing the residency. SDCF is accepting host theatre applications until 6:00pm ET on Friday February 4, 2022.

Cornerstone Theater Company is one of the host theatres for the inaugural round of the residency which started this past July. Says Garces of the residency, "It has been wonderful hosting Shá Cage as our SDCF Lloyd Richards Resident Artist so far this season at Cornerstone. Being able to have her join our ensemble and bring her ideas to the organization has had a real impact on our work and it has been great to have her with us to learn our practices and help contribute to the evolution and vision of the company. It has been an honor to be a mentor to Shá and I would encourage other artistic directors and theatre organizations interested in supporting the development of and learning from visionary mid-career artists to apply to this residency". SDCF is accepting host theatre applications until 6:00pm ET on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Lloyd Richards' venerable career began as an actor in 1940s New York. In 1956, Sidney Poitier, a friend and former student, secured Richards an interview with producers to direct Lorraine Hansberry's new play A Raisin in the Sun. Richards' work on the production garnered his first of five Tony nominations for Best Direction of a Play; he won in 1987 for his work on Fences. Richards led the National Playwrights Conference (NPC) at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center for more than 30 years, developing work from hundreds of playwrights. From 1979-91, he was Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre and Dean of the Yale School of Drama. A founding member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), he served as president from 1970 to 1980. He received the National Medal of Arts in 1993.

For a full program description, eligibility criteria for host theatres, and the host theatre application, please visit the SDCF website.