SDC Foundation Professional Development Program Reveals Additional NYC-Based Fall Opportunities For This Season







Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), is pleased to announce two additional opportunities in the Professional Development Program cycle this season. The Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.

The following opportunities are being offered: Observing Director Saheem Ali on Buena Vista Social Club™ at Atlantic Theater Company and a Fellowship with Director Sammi Cannold on How To Dance in Ohio on Broadway.

Applications are due September 5, 2023. To learn more about the program, details about each of the available opportunities, and to access the application, please visit: https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program/

The goals of the Professional Development Program are to provide access to directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer (Mentor) or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers. The Professional Development program provides three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team.

Support for SDCF’s Professional Development Program is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; A3 Artists Agency; APA Agency; Michael Moore Agency, and many other generous individuals.





