Rosie's House Ovation Gala Raises Record Breaking Funds







Rosie's House' Ovation Gala broke all fundraising records at its event held at The Camby Autograph Collection on May 6. Nearly doubling the amount raised at last year Gala, Chair Christina Chambers led a glittering evening of music, food, cocktails, live and silent auctions, and inspiring youth performances with over 275 in attendance.

Sponsored by Molina Fine Jewelers, Ovation Gala highlights included lively bidding wars, a purebred goldendoodle puppy, named Rosie, who went home with a lovely new family, Kristy Siefkin who served as emcee, and auctioneer Kelee Lee Walton.

Highlighting its mission, some of Rosie's House most accomplished students performed for the attendees, who responded with enthusiastic applause and standing ovations. Performers included pianists Omarali Fuertebances (Age 15), Matthew Cox (Age 14), violinist Jade Arriaga (Age 17), composer Liantsoa Adriananjason (Age 16), vocalists Theresa Estrada (Age 17) and Laisha Mendoza (age 18), and the Rosie's House Teen Choir.

Over $250,000 was raised at the Night of Stars Ovation Gala which will go to support Rosie's House free music education programs for youth, and will enable the organization to provide 25,000 free music lessons to Phoenix students during the next school year.

"Rosie's House is such a beloved organization - they provide such important and impactful programs for students in Phoenix and our community," says Christina Chambers, Chair of the 2023 Ovation Gala. "It's so fulfilling to see such an outpouring of support at this event, to not only to continue Rosie's House's work, but to enable them to serve many more students."

Attendees at the Ovation Gala Night of Stars included Nancy and Dr. Robert Spetzler, Mary Ann and Marc Cavness, Sandy and Dick Kennedy, Kim and Bob Hood, Lynne and Dr. Volker Sonntag, Susan Kenny Stevens and Patrick Stevens, Gail and Dan Tenn, Dr. Christine Wilkinson, Dr. Christine Wiggs, Dr. Kimberly Marshall, Kathleen Ybarra Duffy and Frank Ybarra, Jonathan Wayne and Nicky Hedayatzadeh, Andrea Evans, Alexia Bertsatos, Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Claudia Kennedy, Darlene Richert, Greg and Jessica Lehman, Mario and Nazblith Aniles, and Andy and Christina Chambers.

In addition to Molina Fine Jewelers, Gala Sponsors included Elite Roofing Supply, ASU Office of the Sr. VP & Secretary of the University, Bell Bank, Chambers Law, DeMARK Analytics, Gretchen Jewell of Launch Real Estate, and Jennings Strouss Foundation.





