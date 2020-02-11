Rochelle Torres Named Director of Marketing, Communications and Engagement at Signature Theatre

Rochelle Torres is the new Director of Marketing, Communications & Engagement at Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director), the company announced today. Torres comes to Signature from Playwrights Horizons, where she worked for more than seven years.

Joining the team, Rochelle Torres said, "It is such an exciting time to be joining Signature as it rises in its place as a pillar of the theatre community. With the boundless opportunities of the Pershing Square Signature Center, and its earnest commitment to multiple writers' bodies of work, it's hard to imagine stepping into a better role and institution."

"I'm beyond thrilled that Rochelle has joined us at Signature. Her passion for playwrights is demonstrable and the thoughtful promotion of their work is in great hands. Rochelle's marketing expertise in the Off-Broadway field, innovative thinking, and commitment to the Ticket Initiative and accessible theatre will serve us well as we approach the company's 30th Anniversary. We're all so pleased to welcome her to our ever-expanding community at The Pershing Square Signature Center, we know she will make a huge impact in the months and years ahead." - Executive Director, Harold Wolpert

Ms. Torres joins a senior leadership team at Signature that includes Artistic Director Paige Evans, Executive Director Harold Wolpert, Associate Artistic Director Beth Whitaker, General Manager Meghan Lantzy, Director of Development Glenn Alan Stiskal, Director of Finance Jeffrey Bledsoe and Director of Production and Facilities Paul Ziemer.

ABOUT ROCHELLE TORRES

Rochelle Torres comes to Signature after working for several years at Playwrights Horizons, where she helped shepherd the organization through a rebrand, build digital communication strategy, and lead audience initiatives increasing young audience engagement tenfold. She is a Las Vegas native, and has her degree in Theatre Management from the University of Evansville, with a background in design and digital marketing. And now she is overflowing with joy as she prepares to become a part of the Signature family.

ABOUT Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home. Signature makes an extended commitment to a playwright's body of work, producing several plays by each resident writer and delivering an intimate and immersive journey into the playwright's singular vision. In 2014, Signature became the first New York City company to receive the Regional Theater Tony Award.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You