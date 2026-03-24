Robert E. Wankel to be Honored at Culture for One's Fall Gala
In addition to his leadership at The Shubert Organization, Mr. Wankel is also Chair of The Shubert Foundation.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Mr. Wankel’s lifelong commitment to making the arts accessible embodies Culture for One’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care through arts-based programming.
In addition to his leadership at The Shubert Organization, Mr. Wankel is also Chair of The Shubert Foundation, the nation’s largest arts funder, supporting nonprofit theatres and dance companies nationwide.
Mr. Wankel plays a leading role in numerous charitable, community, and civic organizations, including The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, the Times Square Alliance, and The Actors Studio. He is Board Chair of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Chair of the Board of The Actors Fund Housing Development Corporation, and a member of The Actors Fund Board of Trustees.
The Gala will feature live performances by Culture for One program participants. Funds raised at the event will further expand Culture for One's arts-based programming which empowers children in care to build resilience, forge meaningful connections, and envision brighter futures.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Videos