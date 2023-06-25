RUNAWAY HOME to Hold Industry Reading This Fall







An industry reading of the new musical, "Runaway Home," will be held this fall in New York City, a project announced by Runaway Home Development, LLC. The musical features book and lyrics by Darren J. Butler and lyrics and music by Judy Rodman.

Butler was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill musical theatre production award in 2022 for his work on the new musical, Out of the Blue. He has won numerous awards in film festivals across the globe for his writing. He holds and MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen from Point Park University. Rodman is an award winning songwriter, vocal coach, and singer. She was ACM's New Female Vocalist, chart-topping singles on MTM Records, BMI's 'Million-air Award', 'Best Vocal Coach" by Nashville Music Pros, and has had song placements in movies and the series 'The Expanse'. She is currently a vocal producer for the cast of a new Disney animated series set to air in 2024.

"We're excited to be attaching some incredible talent to the project," Butler said. The show has been a twenty-year odyssey for the writing duo, who workshopped the show regionally in 2006 and 2008. "It's all in the timing, and the time is finally right for 'Runaway Home.' It's a unique sort of reading. The world of "Runaway Home" is big - we have materials in place for the stage musical as well as a limited television series."

Two monologues from the show were published in Young Women's Monologues from Contemporary Plays #2 edited by Gerald Ratfliff. "One of those monologues still exists in the show," Butler added. "The other was transformed into an incredible song called, "Light a Candle" sung by the protagonist.

The reading will be directed by Emma Denson.





