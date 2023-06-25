RUNAWAY HOME to Hold Industry Reading This Fall

The musical features book and lyrics by Darren J. Butler and lyrics and music by Judy Rodman.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/11/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/11/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/18/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/18/23
Partying With the Winners After the Tony Awards Photo 3 Partying With the Winners After the Tony Awards
Tonys Bring a Boost, But Uncertainty Remains Photo 4 Tonys Bring a Boost, But Uncertainty Remains



An industry reading of the new musical, "Runaway Home," will be held this fall in New York City, a project announced by Runaway Home Development, LLC. The musical features book and lyrics by Darren J. Butler and lyrics and music by Judy Rodman.

Butler was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill musical theatre production award in 2022 for his work on the new musical, Out of the Blue. He has won numerous awards in film festivals across the globe for his writing. He holds and MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen from Point Park University. Rodman is an award winning songwriter, vocal coach, and singer. She was ACM's New Female Vocalist, chart-topping singles on MTM Records, BMI's 'Million-air Award', 'Best Vocal Coach" by Nashville Music Pros, and has had song placements in movies and the series 'The Expanse'. She is currently a vocal producer for the cast of a new Disney animated series set to air in 2024.

"We're excited to be attaching some incredible talent to the project," Butler said. The show has been a twenty-year odyssey for the writing duo, who workshopped the show regionally in 2006 and 2008. "It's all in the timing, and the time is finally right for 'Runaway Home.' It's a unique sort of reading. The world of "Runaway Home" is big - we have materials in place for the stage musical as well as a limited television series."

Two monologues from the show were published in Young Women's Monologues from Contemporary Plays #2 edited by Gerald Ratfliff. "One of those monologues still exists in the show," Butler added. "The other was transformed into an incredible song called, "Light a Candle" sung by the protagonist.

The reading will be directed by Emma Denson.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
FAT HAMs Calvin Leon Smith Joins Staged Reading of EFFIGY at the Drama League Photo
FAT HAM's Calvin Leon Smith Joins Staged Reading of EFFIGY at the Drama League

Following two full-scale productions in New York and Philadelphia, this staged reading of Wolfsmouth Player Company's foundational piece, Effigy, starring Leopoldstadt's Colleen Litchfield, Fat Ham's Calvin Leon Smith, The Niceties' Jordan Boatman, and more.

2
Reboot Studios Joins Producing Team for Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US Photo
Reboot Studios Joins Producing Team for Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

Reboot Studios has joined the producing team for the Broadway run of Just For Us, the acclaimed one man show about antisemitism from comedian Alex Edelman.

3
Industry Pro Newsletter: CTG Presses Pause, A Look at OSF’s Finances Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: CTG Presses Pause, A Look at OSF’s Finances

It isn’t just the organizations - as cities and regions struggle with keeping their mass transit organizations afloat, this puts a further strain on theatre groups whose audiences and artists often rely on these methods of transportation to get to and from the theatre - as the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week.

4
Actors Equity Association Endorses Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris for Reelection Photo
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris for Reelection

Actors’ Equity Association has joined the other unions of the AFL-CIO in its endorsement for the 2024 presidential campaign, supporting President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their second term.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You