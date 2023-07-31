RIDE THE CYCLONE High School Edition is Now Available For Licensing







A high school edition of Ride the Cyclone is now available for licensing through Broadway Licensing.

Broadway Licensing’s author-approved High School Editions are carefully curated to be made suitable for teenage actors and family audiences. These versions soften offensive language and sexual content while maintaining the integrity of the show and preserving the authors’ intent.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Learn more at https://broadwaylicensing.com/shows/perfect-for-schools/ride-the-cyclone-hs/





