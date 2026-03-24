Production Resource Group Appoints Lawrence Burian as Global Chief Executive Officer

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Production Resource Group has announced the appointment of Lawrence Burian as global Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13. Burian will also join PRG’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Lawrence to PRG at this pivotal moment for the company and the live experiences industry,” said Lauren Krueger, Board Member of PRG and Managing Director at KKR. “With nearly three decades of leadership experience across entertainment, sports, media, and hospitality, Lawrence brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of guiding complex, high-profile organizations through periods of transformation and expansion. Lawrence is the right leader to build on PRG’s global scale and integrated products and services to accelerate growth.”

Burian has broad experience spanning large-scale live entertainment and sports events, venue operations, hospitality, media rights, brand partnerships, and corporate strategy. Most recently he served as Chief Operating Officer at LIV Golf, where he helped guide the organization through a period of exponential growth and high visibility, overseeing multiple corporate and business functions across the league’s global operations.



Prior to LIV Golf, Burian held numerous senior leadership roles within The Madison Square Garden family of companies, working across a diverse portfolio of businesses and brands in the premier entertainment, live sports, media, and hospitality sectors. His experience includes iconic sports franchises such as the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers; world-renowned venues including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Sphere; and award-winning television networks such as MSG Networks; and leading entertainment brands including the Radio City Rockettes. He has also served on the boards of directors of the Tao Hospitality Group, the Tribeca Film Festival, and the Boston Calling Music Festival. Earlier in his career, Burian spent a decade in senior leadership roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation.



“At a time when so much of life is digital and remote, people are craving connection and moments that inspire, energize, and bring us all together. PRG has an extraordinary legacy of creativity and technical excellence, helping make those moments unforgettable for millions of people around the world,” said Burian. “We will continue to differentiate ourselves through relentless customer service and by deepening the long-term partnerships that fuel our success. PRG is well positioned to grow while continuing to deliver for our clients and remain a place where people can do their best work. I look forward to working with the Board and our talented leadership team to take PRG to new heights.”





